We are raising our price target on shares of Bausch Health (BHC) to $36, up from $29 previously, ahead of the company's presentation at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 12 — the most newsworthy healthcare conference of the year. At the event, we expect to hear positive updates on the company's strategic initiatives — most notably, the upcoming (date not yet announced, though expected early this year) IPO spinoff of Solta Medical. Recall, Solta is the company's rapidly growing (32% compounded annual sales growth rate or "CAGR" from 2017 to 2020) leading global medical aesthetics business.

