Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, American Tower, Las Vegas Sands, Paychex, US Steel and More

By Chris Lange
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oOxj_0dioH5yx00 Markets bounced back from a disappointing start to the week. The Nasdaq was leading the charge higher, up over 1% on the day thus far. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones were lagging up only 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AMD, GE, Intel, Juniper Networks, Kinder Morgan, PayPal, Shopify, Target and more.

Alcoa Corp. ( NYSE: AA ): Deutsche Bank downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy and raised the price target to $65 from $60. Shares were trading around $61 on Tuesday, and the 52-week range is $17.30 to $62.89.

American Tower Corp. ( NYSE: AMT ): Goldman Sachs downgraded to a HNeutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $281 from $298. The 52-week trading range is $197.50 to $303.72, and shares were last seen trading near $260.

Bilibili Inc. ( NASDAQ: BILI ): Bernstein downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform with a $45 price target. The 52-week range is $36.12 to $157.66, and shares were trading near $42 apiece.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE: CLF ): Wolfe Research downgraded to a Peer Perform rating from Outperform. Shares were trading around $22 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $29.73.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. ( NYSE: DPZ ): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $642 price target. Shares were trading around $496 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $319.71 to $567.57.

International Business Machines Corp. ( NYSE: IBM ): UBS downgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $124 from $136. The 52-week range is $112.20 to $146.12, and shares were trading near $131 apiece.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ: ICPT ): B. Riley Securities upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $30 from $25. Shares were trading around $17 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $11.60 to $38.94.

Illumina Inc. ( NASDAQ: ILMN ): Barclays upgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Underweight. Shares were trading around $412 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $432.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( NYSE: LVS ): JPMorgan upgraded to an Overweight rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $48 from $36. Shares were trading around $39 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $49.07.

Paychex, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PAYX ): Cowen upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market PERform and raised the price target to $145 from $130. The 52-week trading range is $85.30 to $138.97, and shares were last seen trading near $129.

Steel Dynamics Inc. ( NASDAQ: STLD ): Wolfe Research downgraded to an Underperform rating from Peer Perform with a $60 price target. Shares were trading around $60 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $78.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TTWO ): MoffettNathanson downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with a $170 price target. The 52-week range is $138.19 to $214.91, and shares were trading near $148 apiece.

WW International Inc. ( NASDAQ: WW ): Craig Hallum downgraded to a Hold rating form Buy and cut the price target to $18 from $40. Shares were trading around $15 on Tuesday, and the consensus target price is $26.00.

United States Steel Corp. ( NYSE: X ): Wolfe Research downgraded to an Underperform rating form Peer Perform with a $24 price target. Shares were trading around $24 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $16.13 to $30.57.

#Las Vegas Sands#Us Steel#Paychex#Alcoa Corp#American Tower Corp#Bilibili Inc#Cleveland Cliffs Inc#Domino S Pizza Inc#International Business Machines Corp#Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc#Illumina Inc#Steel Dynamics Inc#Take-Two Interactive Software#WW International Inc#United States Steel Corp
