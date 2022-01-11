ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

National Forest prescribed burning Tuesday in Leon County

By U.S. Forest Service
 4 days ago
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday in Apalachicola National Forest.

The Apalachicola National Forest's 1300-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Leon County, West of the Tallahassee International Airport (Capital Circle SW/State Road 263), East of Aenon Church Road.

Prescribed fires, also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions to restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The burns will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of future wildfires.

People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.

This is one of many prescribed fires the National Forest is doing during the 2021/22 prescribed burning season. Today’s burn is in burn unit 201.

