ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A Rare Magritte Painting Could Fetch A Record-Breaking $60 Million At Auction

By Carlie Porterfield
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“L’empire des lumières,” which depicts a home and surrounding trees in the darkness of night while the sky appears lit by the sun, is billed by Sotheby’s as one of the “most desirable works of modern art in private hands,” in part because it’s the largest painting from one of Magritte’s...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Betty White painting to fetch more than $50K in charity auction

A painting of Betty White has been placed for charity auction in honor of the star’s memory. On Jan. 2, two days after White’s death, Oregon-based artist Kayla Carlile shared a time-lapse of herself creating a portrait of "The Golden Girls" actress. Millions viewed the video which was posted to YouTube and TikTok.
VISUAL ART
artforum.com

Searching for Magritte in a Magritte-filled world

ALEX DANCHEV, WITH SARAH WHITFIELD. New York, New York: Pantheon, 2021. 480 pages. “RENÉ MAGRITTE is the single most significant purveyor of images to the modern world.” Such is the bold claim that launches Alex Danchev’s biography of the painter. Danchev, who died before completing the volume, goes on to name Magritte’s many collectors and admirers, a list that includes Jeff Koons, Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney, and John Berger, as well as highlighting his role in bringing “the frisson of the surreal to Madison Avenue.” It is a small irony, then, that the work of an artist who, early in his career, designed advertisements for cars and fur coats, as well as wallpaper, has become a kind of cultural wallpaper, displayed on “countless book covers, album covers, posters, and commercials of all kinds.” Indeed, many of Magritte’s iconic images are so familiar that it’s doubtful most viewers have any idea of their author, let alone that they were once regarded by André Breton as “a violent robbing of popular opinion and conventions.” Broader success wasn’t immediate. Not a single painting sold from a 1936 show at New York’s Julien Levy Gallery, for which Magritte provided an English language version (“This is not a pipe”) of The Treachery of Images, 1929. But Magritte’s provocations, like Surrealism overall, have been watered down by decades of absorption by advertising, music videos, and internet memes. Owing to its visual polish and readily apprehensible wit, his once-perturbing art—a profound influence on artists such as Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, and Ed Ruscha—has been subsumed into the realm of kitsch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
René Magritte
Person
Magritte
MySanAntonio

Record-Breaking Porsche Sale Shows the Ascendancy of Online Auction Sites

When cars sell for record prices, you’d expect those sales to come from highly reputed auction houses like RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams or Mecum Auctions. However, the latest headline-making blue-chip sale has come from an online-native auction site, yet another signal of the rapidly changing landscape in the collector car world.
BUYING CARS
BBC

Banksy stable at model village could fetch 'seven figures'

A model stable created by the artist Banksy could fetch "up to a seven-figure sum", an auction house said. The tiny building appeared at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, in August, during Banksy's "Great British Spraycation". It will be part of The Modern Art & Design Auction at...
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Single Page of Spider-Man Comic Fetches $3.36 Million USD at Auction

A single page of a Spider-Man comic has sold for $3,360,000 USD at a recent auction. Illustrated by Mike Zeck, the page came from a 1984 issue no. 8 of Marvel Comics‘ Secret Wars, a twelve-issue limited series. The page featured the black suit that was later revealed to...
DALLAS, TX
djmag.com

Rare Prince 'The Black Album' cassette goes up for auction

A rare promo cassette copy of Prince's 'The Black Album' has been put up for auction. A listing by the RR Auction house, which is overseeing the sale of the collectors' item, says the cassette and accompanying album sleeve is a promo copy of the album which dates back to 1987, the year that the record was initially intended to be released.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Dealer#Contemporary Art#Sotheby#The Menil Collection#European#Le Principe Du Plaisir#The Art Newspaper#The Mus E Magritte#Impressionist
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane Jet-Powered Superyacht Has an Interior So Ornate It Would Make Liberace Blush

What happens when you commission flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli to do a spare-no-expense refit of your 164-foot superyacht? Especially with the simple, open-to-any-interpretation instructions: “Just go for it.” Thunder happens. The jet-powered superyacht once packed 10,500 hp and could hit close to 50 mph. When Cavalli Visionnaire added a new interior, the go-fast yacht took on another persona. The Cavalli team created an Alice in Wonderland effect, where every room teeters on the edge of fantasy. Walls and handrails are covered in dimpled stingray skin, toilets are wrapped in crocodile and alligator hides, and drawers are decorated with the epidermis of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer Jonathan King Lists Double-Lot Venice Compound for $10M

Film producer Jonathan King — whose credits include Stillwater, Spotlight, On the Basis of Sex and Roma as well as the limited series When They See Us — has put his double-lot compound in L.A.’s Venice neighborhood on the market for $10 million. Listed with Suzanne Costello and Jennifer Hughes of Bulldog Realtors, the property was put together when King — former president of narrative film and television at Participant Media — acquired two adjacent properties in the walk streets of Venice in 2015. Over the last half decade, the producer worked to turn the property into one compound, featuring a four-bedroom modern...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Omega Marks the 65th Anniversary of Its Speedmaster Series With a Canopus Gold Edition

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of its most famous watch, Omega has released a very special new edition of the Speedmaster for collectors with spending power to match their eye for style. The 38.6 mm piece is crafted from an proprietary 18-karat white-gold alloy that includes platinum, rhodium and palladium, termed Canopus Gold. Part of Omega’s Calibre 321 series (more on that later), the watch’s black onyx dial stands out amidst the precious metal displaying its vintage Omega logo and typography of an oval “O” (a detail used for the first Speedmaster models). There are also 18-karat white-gold hands, indexes...
LIFESTYLE
thecentraltrend.com

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a brilliant mix of traditional art and technology

Vincent Van Gogh sold only one painting while he was alive: The Red Vineyard. It went for 400 francs in Belgium just seven months before his death. 400 francs is about the equivalent of a little over $11 today, yet Van Gogh is more popular than ever amongst art enthusiasts. The Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit allows for a totally new way to appreciate his incredible creations.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Conrad’s Luxurious First Hotel in Tulum

Mexico’s Tulum is not short on design-forward luxury boutique hotels, but the coastal region has few larger resorts—and almost none from international names—that manage to both offer high-end hospitality and honor the rich cultural heritage of the area. But Conrad Hotels & Resorts is changing that. With this first look, Robb Report can reveal the Hilton luxury brand, which currently helms 40 properties across five continents, will open the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya on January 15 in a bid to give travelers a taste of the “real” Tulum. “The hotel in its design and the experience it offers provides a return to...
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

45 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This January

We made it! 2022 has arrived, now it’s time to celebrate with this list of incredible things to do in L.A. this month. Last year felt like a lifetime. But the new year is finally here, and with it comes tons of exciting activities. While things aren’t quite back to normal, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to keep you busy for the month. Whether it’s a vibrant parade, planning a bucket list or taking a short trip to enjoy post-storm snow, you’ll get to kick off the year with tons of new discoveries and experiences. Here are all the things you can add to your calendar this January.
Vogue

Rihanna Shops Her Own Collection Of Rare Louis Vuitton Bags

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Recent internet-breaking collabs, such as Fendace and Balenciaga’s “hacking” of Gucci, have won over the A-list, but Rihanna prefers buzzy fashion partnerships from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy