A Rare Magritte Painting Could Fetch A Record-Breaking $60 Million At Auction

ALEX DANCHEV, WITH SARAH WHITFIELD. New York, New York: Pantheon, 2021. 480 pages. “RENÉ MAGRITTE is the single most significant purveyor of images to the modern world.” Such is the bold claim that launches Alex Danchev’s biography of the painter. Danchev, who died before completing the volume, goes on to name Magritte’s many collectors and admirers, a list that includes Jeff Koons, Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney, and John Berger, as well as highlighting his role in bringing “the frisson of the surreal to Madison Avenue.” It is a small irony, then, that the work of an artist who, early in his career, designed advertisements for cars and fur coats, as well as wallpaper, has become a kind of cultural wallpaper, displayed on “countless book covers, album covers, posters, and commercials of all kinds.” Indeed, many of Magritte’s iconic images are so familiar that it’s doubtful most viewers have any idea of their author, let alone that they were once regarded by André Breton as “a violent robbing of popular opinion and conventions.” Broader success wasn’t immediate. Not a single painting sold from a 1936 show at New York’s Julien Levy Gallery, for which Magritte provided an English language version (“This is not a pipe”) of The Treachery of Images, 1929. But Magritte’s provocations, like Surrealism overall, have been watered down by decades of absorption by advertising, music videos, and internet memes. Owing to its visual polish and readily apprehensible wit, his once-perturbing art—a profound influence on artists such as Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg, and Ed Ruscha—has been subsumed into the realm of kitsch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO