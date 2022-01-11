Ohio COVID-19 numbers: More than 440 new hospitalizations, 363 deaths reported

**Related Video Above: Hospitals see rise in children under 5 hospitalized with COVID.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,611 cases reported today, along with a total of 30,435 deaths (including 363 additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, so now reflect a couple days when reported.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 100,272 people. There were 442 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 55 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 332 new patients. In that same period, the daily COVID death rate totals 103 people per day.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,945

Franklin: 1,999

Hamilton: 1,684

Montgomery: 1,559

Summit: 1,356

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,493,747 or about 55.55% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 5,827 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

