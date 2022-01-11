ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio COVID-19 numbers: More than 440 new hospitalizations, 363 deaths reported

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25B6Li_0dioGrVL00

**Related Video Above: Hospitals see rise in children under 5 hospitalized with COVID.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,611 cases reported today, along with a total of 30,435 deaths (including 363 additional fatalities reported today).

CDC eyes recommending higher quality masks: report

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, so now reflect a couple days when reported.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 100,272 people. There were 442 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 55 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 332 new patients. In that same period, the daily COVID death rate totals 103 people per day.

‘Drink urine,’ anti-vaccine leader tells supporters

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,945
Franklin: 1,999
Hamilton: 1,684
Montgomery: 1,559
Summit: 1,356

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,493,747 or about 55.55% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 5,827 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases: Here’s why

(In the video player above: Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff discusses omicron in Ohio. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon with a large surge in cases. In the last 24 hours, 41,455 COVID cases, 472 hospitalizations, 36 intensive care unit […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cdc#Covid#Hospitalization#Icu#Cuyahoga#Franklin#Montgomery#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy