Middle East

Why 2022 is shaping up to be a nightmare year for Imran Khan

By Global Opinions contributing columnist
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImran Khan has always portrayed himself as the savior of Pakistan. He has often claimed that a country borrows a lot only if its leaders are corrupt. Pakistanis still remember him saying that he would rather kill himself than beg for loans. Opinions to start the day, in your...

www.washingtonpost.com

