ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ATX Television Festival 2021 Programming to Include ‘Parenthood’ and ‘Justified’ Reunions

By Ashley Bissette Sumerel
Tell-Tale TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ATX Television Festival will once again be an in-person event in 2021, following two years of instead holding a virtual festival. The event, affectionally known as “TV Camp” will take place from June 2nd-June 5th this year in Austin, Texas. The festival announced its first wave...

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Timothy Olyphant To Return As Raylan Givens In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ As FX Greenlights Latest Elmore Leonard Adaptation

Justified: City Primeval has been greenlighted at FX, with Timothy Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited series. Seven years on from the end of FX’s Justified, Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions are producing their latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, based on the author’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. The development was teased early last year, at which point Deadline revealed Fargo Season 4 star Olyphant was in talks to return. Olyphant also is exec producing alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner and original creator Graham Yost, with Dinner directing. The show returns to Givens’...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Christensen
Person
Mae Whitman
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Dax Shepard
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With WME

Christina Najjar, best known as the creator “Tinx” on TikTok, has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Najjar was previously with UTA for six months before joining WME at the start of the new year. The creator has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and recently collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop for a “rich mom” parody video in October that made fun of stereotypical wealthy women living in Brentwood. Building off her presence on social media, Najjar has also partnered with Dior and Armani Beauty, while other partnerships have included Chipotle for a Tinx burrito bowl, L.A.’s Erewhon grocery store for a namesake smoothie and a custom sundae at the restaurant Craig’s. Najjar has also launched a book club with the subscription service Literati and interviewed Katie Couric about her memoir as part of the club’s first book selection. With WME, Najjar is looking to expand her presence, especially in film and television, as she continues to build her career as a digital creator best known for her vlogs, parody videos and “older sister”–style relationship advice videos. Based in L.A., Najjar continues to be managed by Seth Jacobs at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Scott Oranburg at Paul Hastings LLP.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Teen Parents Comedy ‘Unplanned In Akron’ From Schuyler Helford & Picturestart In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Unplanned In Akron, a multi-camera comedy from Picturestart and CBS Studios. Written by actor-writer Schuyler Helford (Call Me Kat) with Emily R. Wilson (Bucktown, The Conners) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it. Wilson executive produces alongside Samie Kim Falvey and Erik Feig for Picturestart as well as Chris Mills and Chris Emerson from Authentic Talent and Literary. Helford co-executive produces. Luke Esselen oversees for Picturestart. As a writer, Helford has been on CBS’ radar; she was a writer for the network’s 2017 Showcase. On-screen, she most recently recurred on the Fox comedy series Call Me Kat and had a lead role in the Eli Roth-produced feature Haunt. She is also the creator of the Web series #Cybriety and Indoorsy. Helford, who has a comedy pedigree (her father is veteran comedy showrunner Bruce Helford), was repped in the deal by Eric Sherman of Ziffren Brittenham.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Atx#Parenthood#Atx Tv Advisory Board#Guilty Party
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
KXAN

ATX Gossip Spills The ‘Sweet’ Tea On Local Celebs

Dani Dudek with ATX Gossip joined Steph and Rosie with some local insider info on all things celebrity gossip in Austin. Here’s a snapshot of her scoop:. Emergency Contact was supposed to start filming in 2021. We’re hoping it will happen in 2022. It’s produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is set against the Austin underground music scene.
AUSTIN, TX
TVLine

Quantum Leap Reboot, Centered on 'New Team,' Ordered to Pilot at NBC

This news certainly warrants an “Oh, boy!”: A Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway, securing a pilot order at NBC, TVLine has learned. Per the official logline, this iteration of Quantum Leap would pick up 30 years after Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, at which point “a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.” (To answer the No. 1 question on your mind, a source tells TVLine that Bakula’s involvement in the new project is...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall

Fox is making a major change to its midseason slate. The broadcast network has pushed country music drama Monarch to the fall after originally scheduling it for a Jan. 30 premiere date. The decision comes as the pandemic has complicated filming on the Atlanta-based series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel as members of a dynastic family in the country music world. “Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the network said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Connecticut Post

Sundance Cancels In-Person Program, Film Festival to Go Virtual

The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-person gathering for 2022, and will press on as an exclusively virtual event. After a protracted nail-biter, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven too overwhelming for a planned physical return to Sundance’s luxurious setting in Park City, Utah. It was scheduled to take place from January 20-30, and offer a virtual component for those who could not attend in person.
PARK CITY, UT
Tell-Tale TV

Huzzah! Hulu Renews The Great for a Third Season

Great news from the Television Critics Association’s 2022 Press Event—Hulu has renewed The Great for Season 3!. This renewal is following the second season which was one of the top-performing original comedies of 2021 for the streaming platform. Season 2 brought in the great Gillian Anderson as mum to Elle Fanning’s Catherine to join in on the chaos.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

The Wonder Years Review: Brad Mitzvah (Season 1 Episode 11)

The Wonder Years Season 1 Episode 11, “Brad Mitzvah,” hilariously and thought-provokingly tests Dean’s maturity and self-respect through the lens of Brad’s bar mitzvah. It’s one of the show’s best outings thus far. Dean learns many lessons in “Brad Mitzvah,” from gaining a sense...
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

How I Met Your Father: Cast and EPs Preview the ‘Standalone Sequel’ Series

How will the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father be connected to How I Met Your Mother?. That’s a burning question many have been asking since the series was first announced. During the show’s Television Critics Association virtual press conference, the cast members and EPs made it clear that How I Met Your Father is its own show, but that there may just be some fun moments for fans of the original to look out for.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy