China

Destroying democracy: China in Hong Kong

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

On July 1, 1997 the United Kingdom formally handed Hong Kong over to China under an agreement that was supposed to give Hong Kong 50 years of autonomy: "one country, two systems," Deng Xiaoping promised. That same year, students...

augustafreepress.com

The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
AFP

Hong Kong police switch to goose-stepping 'to show patriotism'

Hong Kong's entire police force will switch from colonial-era British marching drills to the goose-stepping style seen on the Chinese mainland, the city's force said Friday, citing the need to show officers' "patriotism". The force has "actively planned for the full rollout of Chinese-style foot drills in order to show patriotism and foster love for our motherland and Hong Kong", police told AFP in a statement Friday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

China and Taiwan: A really simple guide to a growing conflict

Pressure between China and Taiwan has been building, with the past year seeing a record number of Chinese warplane incursions sent into Taiwan's air defence zone. At the heart of this is the issue of reunification. China's President Xi Jinping has said "reunification" with Taiwan "must be fulfilled" - and...
POLITICS
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Deng Xiaoping
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
AFP

Xinjiang anti-terror general to lead China's Hong Kong garrison

A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
POLITICS
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Danish#Chinese
Marietta Daily Journal

China moves Xinjiang police boss to top PLA role in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping has deployed a top Xinjiang police official to command the nation’s army post in Hong Kong, raising fears Beijing is taking an increasingly hard line on security in the Asian finance hub. Major General Peng Jingtang will become commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Hong...
CHINA
kfgo.com

China appoints former paramilitary chief as new Hong Kong garrison commander

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China has appointed a former paramilitary chief, Peng Jingtang, as the new commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong, state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Sunday citing the PLA’s spokesman. Peng, who holds the rank of major general, was...
CHINA
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

China's Tuhu eyes moving IPO to Hong Kong from US

Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong. According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.
BUSINESS
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
investing.com

NFT Campaign Clinches Prominent Advertising Spot in Hong Kong, China

Contrary to what passengers and passers-by would expect as an advert on the subway stations of Central Hong Kong, which is one of the stations in the city with the most traffic of 7.5 million, they were welcome with a humongous banner advertising NFTs. In particular, the advert campaign is a project named 'Delirious Mind Travelers (NYSE:TRV).' This NFT project was initiated by a group of four recent bachelor degree holders who intended to sell cartoons and koalas in their digital form. They have been diligent enough to have bought the most strategic advertising spot in the city of Hong Kong. To state how huge the advert was, the banner is 200 meters long, now imagine that! It is conspicuous and unavoidably noticeable.
CHINA
NBC News

Hong Kong democracy activist is jailed in second Tiananmen vigil case

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court sentenced a 36-year-old barrister to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for inciting an unauthorized assembly to commemorate those who died in China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Activist Chow Hang-tung, of the since-closed...
SOCIETY
BBC

China: Evergrande shares rise as Hong Kong trade resumes

Shares in crisis-hit Chinese property developer Evergrande rose on Tuesday afternoon as they resumed trading in Hong Kong. The heavily-indebted firm suspended its shares on Monday pending the release of "inside information". It comes after Evergrande said its sales for 2021 plunged 39% from the year before to $69.5bn (£51.6bn)....
ECONOMY
persecution.org

Reporting Indicates China Seeks to Expand Influence Over Hong Kong’s Catholic Churches

01/03/2022 Hong Kong (International Christian Concern) – New information has confirmed what many Hong Kong observers have expected – the Chinese mainland’s religious overseers have been gearing up to exert influence over people of faith in Hong Kong. This insight comes as news of a formal meeting between mainland Chinese bishops, Chinese religious administrators, and the Hong Kong Diocese has been confirmed. Reports say that Chinese religious officials hosted the meeting to lecture Hong Kong clergy in the way of the faith – the mainland Chinese way.
RELIGION

