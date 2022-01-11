Destroying democracy: China in Hong Kong

Contrary to what passengers and passers-by would expect as an advert on the subway stations of Central Hong Kong, which is one of the stations in the city with the most traffic of 7.5 million, they were welcome with a humongous banner advertising NFTs. In particular, the advert campaign is a project named 'Delirious Mind Travelers (NYSE:TRV).' This NFT project was initiated by a group of four recent bachelor degree holders who intended to sell cartoons and koalas in their digital form. They have been diligent enough to have bought the most strategic advertising spot in the city of Hong Kong. To state how huge the advert was, the banner is 200 meters long, now imagine that! It is conspicuous and unavoidably noticeable.

CHINA ・ 11 DAYS AGO