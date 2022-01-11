Jerome Lee: New Amsterdam Groove

Spoilers ahead for the winter premiere of New Amsterdam Season 4, called “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.”. New Amsterdam returned for the first new episode of 2022 to reveal the new status quo with Max and Helen off in London while everybody left behind tries to adapt to Veronica as unrivaled leader. While Iggy, Bloom, and Reynolds all seemed more or less resigned to Veronica’s reign after a six-week time jump, Dr. Wilder was ready to fight for a revolution. The other three were on board by the end of the hour after they scored a win, but will they be able to get any more wins without Max on hand?

