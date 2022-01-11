ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Shows Off Sultry Model Shots As She Seemingly Competes For Kanye West's Attention After Rumors Of The Rapper Pining Over Kim Kardashian Run Rampant

 5 days ago
Source: MEGA

Battle of the brunette beauties.

Though Kim Kardashian has made it clear she's done with her estranged husband, Kanye West, he is apparently still holding out on the idea she'll run back to him.

And while he waits for the former power couple to reconcile, the rapper has been busying himself with new flame Julia Fox, who recently showed off sexy to snaps to seemingly show West what he'd be missing if he got back together with his ex.

Source: @juliafox/Instagram

On Tuesday, January 11, Fox posted two seductive photos to her Instagram Story. Wearing a low-cut, black top that showed off her cleavage, the Uncut Gems stars posed in a chair while keeping a straight face and looking directly at the camera.

In the second snap, Fox eyed the camera while leaning up against a wall as she donned a form-fitted grey jacket and skinny jeans with grey gloves.

KANYE WEST SHARES VIDEO OF JULIA FOX ON INSTAGRAM AS SOURCES CLAIM YE IS ONLY DATING HER TO 'GET UNDER KIM KARDASHIAN'S SKIN'

The photo appeared to be taken on Monday, January 10, as Fox wore the fashionable ensemble — in addition to "pantashoes" from West’s favorite brand, Balenciaga, and the company’s iconic motorcycle bag — to dinner with the artist at Craig’s in West Hollywood for his new Yeezy Gap commercial, per Page Six. The duo was joined by Antonio Brown, who was recently released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The actress first made headlines earlier this month after sparking up a romance with West on New Year's Eve in Miami. Adding fuel to the fire, the new flames attended "Slave Play" together in New York City and topped the night off with dinner at Carbone before Ye surprised Fox with a hotel room filled with clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1T7m_0dioDqVz00
Source: MEGA

Shortly after, Fox confirmed her brewing romance with the Donda crooner, with her noting in an essay for Interview Magazine: "Everything with us has been so organic."

While Fox acknowledged she didn't know "where things are headed" between the two, the 31-year-old admitted: "I'm loving the ride."

However, it seems the newfound couple's journey may come to an end sooner than expected following rumors that West is still keen on winning Kardashian back after she filed for divorce almost one year ago.

If West's public pleas for Kardashian back and him moving in across the street from her Hidden Hills mansion didn't make it clear that he wasn't on the market for a new relationship, then an insider claiming he believes the two are "soulmates" certainly would.

Source: MEGA

A source recently spilled all the women West has been seen with are just a "distraction" for him, with the insider declaring the Grammy Award winner believes he and Kardashian "will end up back together," as "she's the only one in his heart."

Meanwhile, it seems the KUWTK alum, 41, is doing everything in her power to cut ties with her estranged husband, 44. In fact, OK! recently learned she "secretly changed the destination" of her and new flame Pete Davidson's vacation after the "Stronger" rapper "somehow got wind" of the couple's plans.

The reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, apparently planned to go the Dominican Republic after New Year's Eve but changed the destination to the Bahamas.

