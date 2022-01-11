ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Bachelor Spoilers: (Almost) Every Rose Recipient... REVEALED!

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bachelor is off, running... crying, screaming, yelling and, in some cases, scheming. On the latest installment of this franchise, Clayton Echard wondered whether or not he could take a rose back from a suitor after learning she had a side piece waiting for her back home. Things got...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlena Wesh
Elite Daily

Bachelor Fans Are Convinced This New Contestant Looks Exactly Like Hannah B.

When Bachelor fans tuned in to the Season 26 premiere on Jan. 3, many thought they saw a familiar face from another era of Bachelor Nation. Susie Evans joined this season to fight for Clayton Echard’s heart, but a lot fans did a double-take, thinking Susie was actually Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, or any number of other celebrity lookalikes.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Omicron Comes for The Bachelorette

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette was pretty typical, in many respects: The show’s lead, Michelle Young, ended things with one of the finalists, Brandon Jones, and got engaged to the other, Nayte Olukoya. As is customary, a live studio audience was on hand to watch the conclusion of a reality saga that was filmed months ago. Then the season’s principals reunited onstage for an “After the Final Rose” post-show special, in which Young alternated between gushing over her fiancé and sitting down with the man whose heart we all just watched her break in front of all of Bachelor Nation. But if and when future anthropologists study tape of the Season 18 finale, they’ll notice something strange happening in real time: the pandemic creeping into the frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler
HollywoodLife

Tayshia Adams Missing From ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale — Where Is She?

One very important person was missing from the live ‘Bachelorette’ finale — co-host Tayshia Adams! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed why she was M.I.A. Tayshia Adams was unable to make it to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21. As the show aired, footage cut to the studio, where a live after show was taking place. Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up the show by appearing alone onstage, and she immediately addressed why her co-host, Tayshia, wasn’t in attendance.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: Is She Expecting Baby #5?

For the first time since she became famous while still in her teens, Chelsea Houska is enjoying a shred of privacy these days. The quest for a less public life led Houska to quit Teen Mom 2 back in November of 2020, and while it couldn't have been easy to walk away from the gig that made her rich and famous, Chelsea made the decision for the sake of her kids and her own peace of mind.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet Susie Evans, the Beauty Queen Who May Claim Clayton's Crown (and Final Rose) on Season 26 of The Bachelor

“They found 30 women desperate enough to date this guy? Where?!” is just one of the “mean tweets” the new star of The Bachelor had to read about himself on-air earlier in December 2021. Bachelor producers know not all Bachelor Nation die-hards have warmed up to Season 26 star Clayton Echard just yet; he was given the title of The Bachelor, after all, almost immediately after he was shown the door by Bachelorette Michelle Young on that show’s Season 18 this fall (he made it to the final eight).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Clint Arlis Dies: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11 Competitor Was 34

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34. Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed. “It is with great sadness to tell you that  my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by...
BATAVIA, IL
CinemaBlend

The Bachelor Spoilers: Will Clayton Echard Take Back Cassidy Timbrooks’ Rose After Learning About Possible Other Man?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Episode 2 of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, including the cliffhanger ending and spoilers about future episodes. Viewers hoping to experience some drama when they tuned in to The Bachelor for Clayton Echard’s second week can’t say they were disappointed. Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney seemed to be battling for Biggest Villain in the mansion, but Timbrooks may have won out in the end, when the former football player from Missouri found out Timbrooks had been talking about another man to a fellow housemate.
NFL
The Hollywood Gossip

Teen Mom Fans to Maci Bookout: WTH is Wrong with Your Face?!?

Maci Bookout tried to pay tribute to her daughter this weekend. She tried to gush over her six-year old, Jayde. She tried to act like a proud mother. A handful of followers attempted to make Maci feel like crap. "Ready to go get the next #pieceofstate at the #tnaautop100 this...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dies at 34, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Bachelor Nation React

Clint Arlis, who was one of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s potential suitors on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, has died. He was 34. News of Arlis’ passing was posted by his sister, who wrote on Facebook, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” A cause of death has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy