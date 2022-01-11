This is the best affordable town to live in in your state, according to data

Unsplash

Best affordable places to live in every state

Homeownership in the United States is at one of its lowest points in half a century , according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. After making a mild rebound in 2016 following a 50-year low, the homeownership rate is once again on the decline.

Traditionally, homeownership was a key component of the American Dream, along with getting a good job and being able to raise a successful family. However, the realities of a decline in social mobility, a lack of real wage growth, mounting debts, and inflating property prices have led many to rethink the modern American Dream. Per one survey from the conservative think tank the American Enterprise Institute, the American Dream now represents the opportunity “to have freedom of choice in how to live” and to have “a good family life.”

A large factor in homeownership is affordability. Typically, affordability is dependent on demand. The more desirable a location is, the more expensive it will be to live there. However, this is not the only factor. The economic growth in the community, prevailing interest rates, the number of homes available, the number of homes being built, and the regional unemployment rate all determine how affordable homes will be in an area.

Stacker analyzed Niche data to discover the top cities, suburbs, or towns in each state that offer a high quality of life at a manageable cost of living. Working off the top-rated spots in Niche’s “Best Places to Live” rankings—which consider 15 quality of life categories, including weather, public schools, nightlife, and diversity grades—Stacker then identified places with an affordable cost of living, taking into account nine factors, including home values, monthly rent, grocery and gas prices, and area income.

From there, the list was narrowed further to focus on places that offered at least one form of relatively affordable housing for residents. This was calculated by only including locations where either median monthly rent or median home values fall within +25% or less of national or state averages. Additionally, places that qualified on a rent basis were required to have at least a 10% renter population as a representation of sufficient rental inventory. Lastly, areas with poverty rates of over 20% were excluded from this analysis.

For each location included, Stacker provides context on how home and rent prices compared to both national and state averages. Each slide also includes statistics on median household income, unemployment rates, and poverty rates.

Read on to find the best low-cost areas to live in each state.

You may also like: Best counties to retire in every state

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Madison

- Location: Town in Alabama (population: 47,079)

- Median household income: $92,197 (3.5% unemployment; 6.4% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $239,400 (29.6% above U.S. avg.; 69.4% above Alabama avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $879 (7.4% below U.S. avg.; 17.7% above Alabama avg.)

Madison is unique in the sense that it is a city within a city. Madison is wholly contained in the geographic boundaries of Huntsville. While the city’s business composition is mostly retail, the city is only a five-mile drive away from Cummings Research Park, nine miles from Redstone Arsenal, and close to several colleges and universities, drawing a highly-educated populace.

Maureen amerune // Wikimedia Commons

Alaska: College

- Location: Town in Alaska (population: 14,362)

- Median household income: $77,341 (4.5% unemployment; 5.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $233,000 (26.2% above U.S. avg.; 14.7% below Alaska avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,198 (26.2% above U.S. avg.; 0.2% below Alaska avg.)

Adjacent to Fairbanks, College is the home of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Considered to be a part of Fairbanks and not its own entity, the town’s residents are largely the school’s students and faculty.

Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

Arizona: Clifton

- Location: Town in Arizona (population: 3,638)

- Median household income: $58,684 (5.0% unemployment; 6.0% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $79,700 (56.8% below U.S. avg.; 64.3% below Arizona avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $418 (56.0% below U.S. avg.; 57.0% below Arizona avg.)

Clifton is a town in southeastern Arizona that is best known for its copper mines. In 1983, the town was involved in a three-year strike between copper mine operator Phelps Dodge and the miners’ unions over wages and healthcare benefits. The strike officially ended with the decertification of the striking unions, marking the start of a new era of union-busting and rollbacks in labor rights.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas: Bentonville

- Location: Town in Arkansas (population: 44,601)

- Median household income: $79,259 (1.7% unemployment; 7.3% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $203,800 (10.3% above U.S. avg.; 58.6% above Arkansas avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $883 (7.0% below U.S. avg.; 24.5% above Arkansas avg.)

The home of Walmart’s corporate headquarters, Bentonville is perhaps as removed from any major metropolitan area as one can be and still be in Arkansas. Located in the northwestern corner of the state, the presence of Walmart means that the area has become the home of the sales and regional offices of most of the companies the world’s largest retailer does business with. Despite this, the city has maintained its small Southern city vibe.

JMBeggs'nCali // Wikipedia

California: Ridgecrest

- Location: Town in California (population: 28,728)

- Median household income: $60,794 (5.3% unemployment; 15.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $169,500 (8.2% below U.S. avg.; 66.7% below California avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $865 (8.9% below U.S. avg.; 36.3% below California avg.)

Located on the eastern California shear zone, Ridgecrest has been the epicenter of several of California’s recent earthquakes, including the 1995 and 2019 earthquakes. Surrounded by four mountain ranges, the city is adjacent to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake—the U.S. Navy’s largest weapon-testing and development facility.

Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

Colorado: Eaton

- Location: Town in Colorado (population: 4,931)

- Median household income: $75,265 (1.2% unemployment; 7.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $243,400 (31.8% above U.S. avg.; 30.2% below Colorado avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $909 (4.2% below U.S. avg.; 19.2% below Colorado avg.)

Eaton is an agricultural town situated in western Weld County and a suburb of Greeley, home of the University of Northern Colorado. Around 2,000 people are employed in Eaton , with others commuting nearby Fort Collins for work.

[Pictured: Weld County Courthouse near Eaton]

Sphilbrick // Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut: East Granby

- Location: Suburb of Hartford, CT (population: 5,220)

- Median household income: $93,385 (4.6% unemployment; 2.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $288,000 (55.9% above U.S. avg.; 5.5% above Connecticut avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $914 (3.7% below U.S. avg.; 18.6% below Connecticut avg.)

East Granby is a small town on the Massachusetts border, in the center-north of Hartford County. The town is best known for being the site of the 1995 American Airlines Flight 1572 crash, in which a regularly-scheduled flight from Chicago to Hartford approached too low, clipped trees along the Peak Mountain ridge, and crashed into a runway antenna. One passenger received minor injuries, while the other passengers—including actor James Woods—escaped without injury.

Ken L. // Flickr

Delaware: Pike Creek Valley

- Location: Suburb in Delaware (population: 10,823)

- Median household income: $72,500 (3.6% unemployment; 8.3% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $254,800 (38.0% above U.S. avg.; 0.8% above Delaware avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,167 (23.0% above U.S. avg.; 8.5% above Delaware avg.)

Pike Creek Valley is a census-designated place in New Castle County. The town was featured in season five of the CW show "Supernatural." In the episode Sympathy for the Devil, the disembodied soul of Lucifer arrived in the town to find a man destined to be its vessel.

[Pictured: New Castle Court House Museum in New Castle County]

Roger W // Flickr

Florida: South Sarasota

- Location: Town in Florida (population: 5,265)

- Median household income: $70,179 (2.9% unemployment; 12.0% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $360,700 (95.3% above U.S. avg.; 68.6% above Florida avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $996 (5.0% above U.S. avg.; 7.5% below Florida avg.)

South Sarasota is another census-designated place, adjacent to the city of Sarasota. Census-designated places are simply a concentration of people that have been defined by the U.S. Census Bureau for classification purposes. These can include unincorporated communities—such as South Sarasota—and designated but formally unincorporated areas. South Sarasota is largely regarded as a resort town, primarily due to the Ringling brothers’ use of the area as the winter home for their circus.

Goingstuckey // Wikimedia Commons

Georgia: North Decatur

- Location: Suburb of Atlanta, GA (population: 16,944)

- Median household income: $67,491 (2.9% unemployment; 14.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $268,500 (100.0% above U.S. avg.; 54.6% above Georgia avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,099 (15.8% above U.S. avg.; 18.6% above Georgia avg.)

North Decatur is an exurb of Decatur and a suburb of Atlanta, located in Decatur’s northern border. Nearby Emory University, as well as proximity to Atlanta’s Midtown and Buckhead districts, make the area a popular destination for eastern Atlanta residents seeking affordable “in-town” housing options.

Flightsoffancy // Wikimedia Commons

Hawaii: Waimalu

- Location: Town in Hawaii (population: 13,158)

- Median household income: $76,272 (2.2% unemployment; 5.2% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $396,900 (114.9% above U.S. avg.; 35.7% below Hawaii avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,642 (73.0% above U.S. avg.; 9.0% above Hawaii avg.)

A census-designated place in Honolulu County, Waimalu is a 30-minute drive from the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific. Waimalu is also just north of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial.

[Pictured: Aerial view of the northern part of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona.]

Sociotard // Wikimedia Commons

Idaho: Ammon

- Location: Town in Idaho (population: 14,998)

- Median household income: $62,336 (2.2% unemployment; 5.7% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $177,300 (4.0% below U.S. avg.; 14.4% below Idaho avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $880 (7.3% below U.S. avg.; 11.1% above Idaho avg.)

A suburb of Idaho Falls, Ammon was one o Idaho’s fastest-growing city from 2000 to 2010. A bedroom community to Idaho Falls, the city hosts commuters to the nearby Idaho National Laboratory, which hosts the research nuclear reactor the Advanced Test Reactor.

David Wilson // Flickr

Illinois: Clarendon Hills

- Location: Suburb of Chicago, IL (population: 8,680)

- Median household income: $113,447 (2.2% unemployment; 5.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $478,500 (159.1% above U.S. avg.; 145.0% above Illinois avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $983 (3.6% above U.S. avg.; 3.3% above Illinois avg.)

Clarendon Hills is a western suburb of Chicago, located approximately 18 miles from the city’s borders. Another town marred by an aviation accident, Clarendon Hills was the site of the 1961 TWA Flight 529 crash. During a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas, the propeller plane stalled and pitched upwards, crashing in Clarendon Hills.

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

Indiana: Carmel

- Location: Town in Indiana (population: 88,595)

- Median household income: $109,201 (2.1% unemployment; 3.7% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $320,400 (73.5% above U.S. avg.; 127.1% above Indiana avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,150 (21.2% above U.S. avg.; 47.1% above Indiana avg.)

Carmel is a highly affluent northern suburb of Indianapolis. Regarded by some as the “Beverly Hills of the Midwest,” the city has been honored as one of the best places to live in America, one of the safest cities in America, one of the best places to launch a career, and one of the best places to raise a family. Originally named Bethlehem, the city became Carmel because Indiana already had a post office called Bethlehem.

ArtisticAbode // Wikipedia

Iowa: Mount Vernon

- Location: Town in Iowa (population: 4,461)

- Median household income: $80,543 (1.3% unemployment; 3.6% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $197,700 (7.0% above U.S. avg.; 32.6% above Iowa avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $756 (20.3% below U.S. avg.; 2.2% above Iowa avg.)

This city in Iowa is named after Mount Vernon, the estate of George Washington. The “mountain” in which it sits on is actually a paha—a ridge made up of sand and silt. Mount Vernon is the home of Cornell College and contains carefully tended Victorian-era homes and a quaint business district.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

Kansas: Overland Park

- Location: City in Kansas (population: 186,147)

- Median household income: $78,217 (2.6% unemployment; 5.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $248,100 (34.3% above U.S. avg.; 64.7% above Kansas avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,084 (14.2% above U.S. avg.; 35.3% above Kansas avg.)

The second-largest city in Kansas by population and the most populous city on this list, Overland Park is enclosed within the Kansas City, Kansas metropolitan area. A suburb of Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo., the city’s economy is largely based on the service industry. Telecommunications provider Sprint’s headquarters is located in the city.

[Pictured: Johnson County District Courthouse]

Bill Eichelberger // Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky: Fort Thomas

- Location: Suburb in Kentucky (population: 16,254)

- Median household income: $71,956 (2.9% unemployment; 6.2% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $214,000 (15.9% above U.S. avg.; 51.8% above Kentucky avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $803 (15.4% below U.S. avg.; 12.6% above Kentucky avg.)

Fort Thomas in the largest city in Campbell County, and it is a suburb of Cincinnati. Home of an Army depot that officially closed in 1964, the city is the home of a school district that has schools that regularly top the list of the best in the United States.

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana: Prairieville

- Location: Suburb of Baton Rouge, LA (population: 30,536)

- Median household income: $98,130 (4.1% unemployment; 7.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $222,000 (20.2% above U.S. avg.; 36.6% above Louisiana avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,151 (21.3% above U.S. avg.; 39.5% above Louisiana avg.)

A bedroom community of Baton Rouge, Prairieville has seen a surge in population as Baton Rouge residents head toward the city in search of better schools and a safer community. The city is the largest city in its county of Ascension Parish.

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Maine: Cumberland Center

- Location: Town in Maine (population: 2,492)

- Median household income: $109,048 (2.1% unemployment; 2.7% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $304,500 (64.9% above U.S. avg.; 59.3% above Maine avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,061 (11.8% above U.S. avg.; 31.3% above Maine avg.)

Cumberland Center is a farming community and suburb of Portland. Claiming to be one of the safest communities in Maine, the town plays host to The Cumberland Fair , one of the largest agricultural fairs in the state.

Aukirk // Wikimedia Commons

Maryland: Lutherville

- Location: Suburb of Baltimore, MD (population: 6,851)

- Median household income: $103,500 (2.0% unemployment; 2.0% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $340,500 (84.4% above U.S. avg.; 9.0% above Maryland avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,160 (22.2% above U.S. avg.; 11.5% below Maryland avg.)

Located north of Baltimore, Lutherville was named after the reformer Martin Luther by its founders, two Lutheran ministers who were planning to set up a planned community centered around a female seminary and church. The controversial film director John Waters grew up in Lutherville.

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts: Wilbraham

- Location: Town in Massachusetts (population: 14,553)

- Median household income: $104,491 (2.6% unemployment; 4.0% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $301,200 (63.1% above U.S. avg.; 21.8% below Massachusetts avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $775 (18.3% below U.S. avg.; 33.9% below Massachusetts avg.)

A suburb of Springfield in the lower-center part of Massachusetts, Wilbraham is the home of the corporate headquarters of Friendly’s. A former agricultural community, the region was converted into a residential zone following World War II.

Craig Pennington // Flickr

Michigan: Okemos

- Location: Town in Michigan (population: 22,989)

- Median household income: $74,568 (3.8% unemployment; 13.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $213,600 (15.6% above U.S. avg.; 37.2% above Michigan avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $912 (3.9% below U.S. avg.; 10.7% above Michigan avg.)

An unincorporated community, Okemos is a part of Meridian Township, which handles all administrative duties for the community. The Lansing suburb does have a public school system.

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota: Falcon Heights

- Location: Suburb of Minneapolis, MN (population: 5,560)

- Median household income: $68,654 (1.3% unemployment; 11.4% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $284,900 (54.3% above U.S. avg.; 27.2% above Minnesota avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $927 (2.3% below U.S. avg.; 2.3% above Minnesota avg.)

Falcon Heights is a suburb of Saint Paul located in Ramsey County. Falcon Heights is the home of the Minnesota State Fair, the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul Campus, and the Gibbs Museum of Pioneer and Dakotah Life. It was here in 1901 that Theodore Roosevelt first spoke the proverb, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

NPS

Mississippi: Ridgeland

- Location: Town in Mississippi (population: 24,312)

- Median household income: $54,833 (3.7% unemployment; 10.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $181,100 (1.9% below U.S. avg.; 50.7% above Mississippi avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $993 (4.6% above U.S. avg.; 34.2% above Mississippi avg.)

Ridgeland is a suburb of Jackson. The town is home to the Northpark Mall and is host to the headquarters of tech company Bomgar (now called BeyondTrust) and C Spire Wireless.

Paul Sableman // Wikipedia

Missouri: Richmond Heights

- Location: Suburb of St. Louis, MO (population: 8,466)

- Median household income: $76,081 (2.9% unemployment; 5.6% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $244,600 (32.4% above U.S. avg.; 56.1% above Missouri avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $956 (0.7% above U.S. avg.; 21.9% above Missouri avg.)

Located in St. Louis, Mo., Richmond Heights was named after Richmond, Va., on the suggestion of Robert E. Lee. The former home of Panera Bread, the area’s largest contribution to the St. Louis economy is the Saint Louis Galleria, a local shopping mall, and The Boulevard (pictured), an area filled with high-end retailers, fine dining restaurants, and luxury homes.

Andrew Filer // Flickr

Montana: Lewistown

- Location: Town in Montana (population: 5,942)

- Median household income: $40,612 (1.9% unemployment; 14.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $116,300 (37.0% below U.S. avg.; 49.7% below Montana avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $715 (24.7% below U.S. avg.; 4.8% below Montana avg.)

Located in the geographic center of the state, Lewistown is a suburb of Billings and Great Falls. The site of an 1880 gold rush, the town was the eastern terminus of the Montana Railroad.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska: Chadron

- Location: Town in Nebraska (population: 5,704)

- Median household income: $44,773 (0.1% unemployment; 15.4% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $117,500 (36.4% below U.S. avg.; 24.6% below Nebraska avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $655 (31.0% below U.S. avg.; 15.3% below Nebraska avg.)

Historically, Chadron is most significant for its former status as a fur-trading post. The scenic city today has several tourist spots, such as the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, the Museum of the Fur Trade, the Nebraska National Forest, Pine Ridge National Recreation Area, and Nebraska's first state park.

Roman Kharkovski // Wikimedia Commons

Nevada: Winchester

- Location: Town in Nevada (population: 28,130)

- Median household income: $39,642 (7.9% unemployment; 19.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $135,100 (26.9% below U.S. avg.; 47.7% below Nevada avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $835 (12.0% below U.S. avg.; 17.9% below Nevada avg.)

One of the communities that host the Las Vegas Strip, Winchester is a census-designated place immediately south of Las Vegas. While Paradise, which is to the southwest of Winchester, holds almost all of the Strip, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and McCarran International Airport, Winchester is considered to be one of the more livable communities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area.

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire: Auburn

- Location: Town in New Hampshire (population: 5,293)

- Median household income: $114,041 (2.4% unemployment; 2.1% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $296,300 (60.4% above U.S. avg.; 12.4% above New Hampshire avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $869 (8.4% below U.S. avg.; 17.4% below New Hampshire avg.)

Auburn is a suburb of Manchester in Rockingham County. The name “Auburn” is derived from the Oliver Goldsmith poem “The Deserted Village,” which starts, “Sweet Auburn! loveliest village of the plain,/Where health and plenty cheered the labouring swain/Where smiling spring its earliest visit paid,/And parting summer's lingering blooms delayed.”

airbus777 // Flickr

New Jersey: Princeton Junction

- Location: Town in New Jersey (population: 2,427)

- Median household income: $173,661 (5.0% unemployment; 4.1% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $517,600 (180.2% above U.S. avg.; 54.6% above New Jersey avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $911 (4.0% below U.S. avg.; 27.1% below New Jersey avg.)

Princeton Junction is a census-designated place in Mercer County. The Trenton suburb was named for the train station that was a junction of the Main Line—now a part of the New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor—and the spur that serviced nearby Princeton.

AllenS // Wikipedia

New Mexico: Los Alamos

- Location: Town in New Mexico (population: 12,035)

- Median household income: $101,399 (2.3% unemployment; 6.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $291,800 (58.0% above U.S. avg.; 70.3% above New Mexico avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $989 (4.2% above U.S. avg.; 22.2% above New Mexico avg.)

Widely considered the birthplace of the atomic bomb, Los Alamos is the home of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The creation of the atomic bomb left large swaths of the city contaminated , leading to billions of dollars in cleanup efforts enacted over the last 75 years.

DanielPenfield // Wikimedia Commons

New York: Brighton

- Location: Suburb of Rochester, NY (population: 36,753)

- Median household income: $70,567 (2.3% unemployment; 10.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $171,800 (7.0% below U.S. avg.; 45.4% below New York avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $982 (3.5% above U.S. avg.; 17.8% below New York avg.)

Brighton is the name of three different communities in New York State, plus a neighborhood in Syracuse. The largest of these is the suburb southeast of Rochester. Brighton’s schools have regularly been listed among the best in the nation.

Payton Chung // Flickr

North Carolina: Cary

- Location: Suburb of Raleigh, NC (population: 159,715)

- Median household income: $97,755 (2.7% unemployment; 5.6% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $323,000 (74.9% above U.S. avg.; 88.7% above North Carolina avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,133 (19.4% above U.S. avg.; 34.2% above North Carolina avg.)

The third-largest city in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Cary is the nation’s second-most populous town. Mostly located in Wake County, with a small part in Chatham County, the town is adjacent to Raleigh and is known for its low crime rate. The town is the home of Epic Games.

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: Fargo

- Location: City in North Dakota (population: 118,099)

- Median household income: $50,561 (2.4% unemployment; 13.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $190,200 (3.0% above U.S. avg.; 2.3% below North Dakota avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $765 (19.4% below U.S. avg.; 1.3% below North Dakota avg.)

Fargo is located along the Minnesota-North Dakota border. The twin city of Moorhead, Minnesota, nearly one in six North Dakota residents lives in Fargo. The city is the home of North Dakota State University. Named after the founder of the Wells Fargo Express Company William Fargo, the area has both a low crime rate and one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the nation.

Spencer // Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Shaker Heights

- Location: Suburb of Cleveland, OH (population: 27,749)

- Median household income: $82,830 (4.0% unemployment; 8.5% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $218,500 (18.3% above U.S. avg.; 51.5% above Ohio avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $988 (4.1% above U.S. avg.; 29.3% above Ohio avg.)

Shaker Heights is an adjoining suburb of Cleveland, located on the city’s eastern border. One of the oldest “inner-ring” suburbs of Cleveland, Shaker Heights has been recognized by Niche as the 12th best suburb in America for 2019.

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma: Edmond

- Location: Suburb of Oklahoma City, OK (population: 89,769)

- Median household income: $76,008 (2.3% unemployment; 10.1% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $216,500 (17.2% above U.S. avg.; 57.6% above Oklahoma avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $973 (2.5% above U.S. avg.; 27.0% above Oklahoma avg.)

Located on the northern border of Oklahoma City, Edmond is a highly affluent city in Oklahoma County. The city hosts the University of Central Oklahoma, as well as the headquarters of the supermarket chain Homeland. In 2011, Edmond was #1 on CNBC’s Perfect Suburbs list.

Tequask // Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: Terrebonne

- Location: Town in Oregon (population: 1,517)

- Median household income: $85,700 (6.9% unemployment; 10.7% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $138,400 (25.1% below U.S. avg.; 56.6% below Oregon avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,036 (9.2% above U.S. avg.; 4.9% above Oregon avg.)

Terrebonne, which means "good earth" in French, is a suburb of Redmond in Deschutes County. The town is home to Smith Rock State Park, a popular spot for rock climbing.

Lucius Kwok // Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania: Berwyn

- Location: Suburb of Philadelphia, PA (population: 3,405)

- Median household income: $100,857 (4.6% unemployment; 3.2% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $445,600 (141.3% above U.S. avg.; 145.9% above Pennsylvania avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $578 (39.1% below U.S. avg.; 34.7% below Pennsylvania avg.)

A Main Line suburb of Philadelphia—so named because it lay on the former Pennsylvania Railroad’s Main Line—Berwyn is located in Chester County. A rural community, the town is known for its high-performing schools.

Marcbela // Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island: Cumberland

- Location: Suburb of Providence, RI (population: 34,498)

- Median household income: $81,713 (2.1% unemployment; 7.3% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $266,500 (44.3% above U.S. avg.; 3.4% above Rhode Island avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $954 (0.5% above U.S. avg.; 0.3% below Rhode Island avg.)

The northeasternmost city in Rhode Island, Cumberland is a suburb of Providence and an exurb of Woonsocket. It is the home of the headquarters to Ann & Hope, a discount store chain that claims to be the first chain of discount stores in the United States. Cumberland is also the site of the situation concerning Fricke v. Lynch, an LGBTQ+ rights case regarding a student’s right to bring a same-sex date to a Cumberland High School prom in 1979.

HaloMasterMind // Wikimedia Commons

South Carolina: Irmo

- Location: Suburb of Columbia, SC (population: 11,950)

- Median household income: $59,470 (5.3% unemployment; 13.2% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $126,300 (31.6% below U.S. avg.; 21.9% below South Carolina avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,079 (13.7% above U.S. avg.; 29.1% above South Carolina avg.)

Irmo is a northwestern exurb of the state capital Columbia. Its unusual name is a portmanteau of co-founders C.J. Iredell and Henry Moseley’s last names. Irmo was recognized as one of the safest cities in South Carolina in 2018.

[Pictured: South Carolina State House in Columbia]

Jim Hammer // Flickr

South Dakota: Dakota Dunes

- Location: Town in South Dakota (population: 2,895)

- Median household income: $99,034 (2.9% unemployment; 1.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $266,400 (44.2% above U.S. avg.; 58.9% above South Dakota avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $902 (5.0% below U.S. avg.; 29.6% above South Dakota avg.)

Dakota Dunes is one of the southeasternmost communities in South Dakota, situated between the Big Sioux and Missouri Rivers. The community is wholly owned and developed by Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The community is master-planned and designed by Edward D. Stone Jr. and Associates Inc., and is home to Tyson Foods' Fresh Meats Division (pictured).

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee: Farragut

- Location: Town in Tennessee (population: 21,975)

- Median household income: $108,171 (2.5% unemployment; 4.3% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $343,200 (85.8% above U.S. avg.; 104.9% above Tennessee avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,164 (22.7% above U.S. avg.; 44.1% above Tennessee avg.)

Farragut is a suburb of Knoxville. Incorporated as a town in 1980 as a hedge against Knoxville annexing it, the affluent town serves as a bedroom community for workers from the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Julian Bravo // Wikipedia

Texas: Olmos Park

- Location: Suburb of San Antonio, TX (population: 1,976)

- Median household income: $133,654 (1.6% unemployment; 7.6% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $675,600 (265.8% above U.S. avg.; 292.3% above Texas avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $824 (13.2% below U.S. avg.; 13.4% below Texas avg.)

Olmos Park is an enclave completely enclosed by San Antonio. The home of two billionaires and the CEO of AT&T, the city is exceptionally wealthy, with most houses priced over $450,000. The city was built on the site of a former U.S. Army balloonist base. While home prices are expensive in Olmos Park, there is a significant rental inventory available below national and state prices.

[Pictured: L.B. Clegg House in San Antonio]

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

Utah: Kaysville

- Location: Suburb of Salt Lake City, UT (population: 30,328)

- Median household income: $91,334 (2.2% unemployment; 3.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $293,800 (59.1% above U.S. avg.; 6.8% above Utah avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $846 (10.9% below U.S. avg.; 10.8% below Utah avg.)

A suburb of Ogden, Kaysville is an exurb of Layton in Davis County. Recognized by Niche as the best suburb in Utah to live in, the best suburb in Utah to raise a family in, and the second-best suburb with the best public schools in Utah, the community is highly regarded as being very livable.

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

Vermont: Castleton

- Location: Town in Vermont (population: 4,602)

- Median household income: $55,635 (3.1% unemployment; 11.7% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $178,800 (3.2% below U.S. avg.; 21.0% below Vermont avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $931 (1.9% below U.S. avg.; 1.5% below Vermont avg.)

Castleton is located about seven miles from the New York border, in Rutland County. Home to Castleton University, the town was a crucial site in the Revolutionary War. It was where the Green Mountain Boys met with Benedict Arnold in 1775 to plan the attack on Fort Ticonderoga. The town is also the site of the first medical school chartered in the state.

Woody21390 // Wikipedia

Virginia: Short Pump

- Location: Town in Virginia (population: 26,624)

- Median household income: $110,317 (1.8% unemployment; 2.3% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $397,800 (115.4% above U.S. avg.; 45.5% above Virginia avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $1,309 (37.9% above U.S. avg.; 12.3% above Virginia avg.)

An edge city in the Far West End of Richmond, Short Pump was named for the short-handed pump beneath the porch of a local tavern. The area is known for its high-end restaurants, retail stores, and shopping centers, and it has emerged as an affluent bedroom community for the commonwealth capital.

Corbin Harder // Wikimedia Commons

Washington: Richland

- Location: Town in Washington (population: 53,991)

- Median household income: $71,025 (3.1% unemployment; 9.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $226,300 (22.5% above U.S. avg.; 33.2% below Washington avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $954 (0.5% above U.S. avg.; 14.8% below Washington avg.)

Located at the confluence of the Yakima and Columbia Rivers, Richland is one of the three members of the Tri-Cities, along with Pasco and Kennewick. Richland is the home of the decommissioned Hanford nuclear site, which produced plutonium for the first atomic bomb.

Jae69376 // Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia: Star City

- Location: Town in West Virginia (population: 2,256)

- Median household income: $45,000 (3.0% unemployment; 19.8% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $156,900 (15.1% below U.S. avg.; 31.0% above West Virginia avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $749 (21.1% below U.S. avg.; 10.0% above West Virginia avg.)

A suburb of Morgantown, Star City is Niche’s best place to live in West Virginia. Named from the Star Glass Company, the city once depended on coal and glassmaking for its industry. As both industries have largely left the area, Star City today is largely service-based with a significant commuting base.

[Pictured: Downtown Morgantown]

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin: Kohler

- Location: Town in Wisconsin (population: 2,236)

- Median household income: $82,625 (2.0% unemployment; 3.6% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $242,200 (31.1% above U.S. avg.; 35.4% above Wisconsin avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $919 (3.2% below U.S. avg.; 13.0% above Wisconsin avg.)

Kohler is the company town for major plumbing company the Kohler Company. Located in Sheboygan County, it is a suburb of Sheboygan. The Kohler Company is still involved, to this day, with the final approval of all home and business additions and fencing.

U.S. Department of the Interior // Flickr

Wyoming: Sheridan

- Location: Town in Wyoming (population: 17,816)

- Median household income: $52,666 (2.3% unemployment; 7.9% poverty rate)

- Median home value: $211,500 (14.5% above U.S. avg.; 1.3% below Wyoming avg.)

- Median monthly rent: $795 (16.2% below U.S. avg.; 4.0% below Wyoming avg.)

Situated between Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore, Sheridan is a center of mining and manufacturing in northern and central Wyoming. Unlike surrounding communities, Sheridan also has a thriving service economy that includes financial services and healthcare. The city hosted the Miss Indian America Pageant, All-American Indian Days, and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

You may also like: Best county to retire in every state