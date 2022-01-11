ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at $500, more in New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the sun is shining where you live, then you might be looking for a way to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Well, an e-bike will let you easily do that. With the ability to ride nearly 20MPH for over 30 miles on a single charge, the SWFT VOLT...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

electrek.co

Unagi E350 electric scooter with three riding modes at $490 ($300 off), more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to stop using gas and oil for short trips to the store, your friend’s house, or even work, then it’s time to pick up an electric scooter. Right now Unagi’s E350 electric scooter is on sale for $300 off, falling to $490 shipped at Best Buy. It delivers a range of 15 miles on a single charge as well as allows you to ride at up to 15.5MPH. If that sounds a bit fast, that’s okay as the scooter offers three different modes to choose from with built-in governed speeds and accelerations depending on your skill level. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Bikes#Commuting#Electric Motorcycle#Vehicles#The Swft Volt#Greenworks#New Green Deals#Ev#Electrek Tesla Shop#Volt E#Swft Volt E Bike#Solarsaga
electrek.co

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135 , more in New Green Deals

If you’re wanting to be prepared for any situation that arises, having a portable power station in an emergency kit is a solid choice all around. The DBPOWER model on sale today offers a few crucial features to have on hand in an emergency. The 250W AC plugs can power small appliances and other crucial devices if the power goes out, and there are two USB-A and an 18W Type-C port in addition to an LED light and the ability to recharge via solar panels or your car. It’s a solid package all around for its sale price of $135, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Sun Joe 2800PSI electric pressure washer cleans your sidewalks at $150, more in New Green Deals

While winter is in full swing across the country, spring is only a few months away at this point. It’s never a bad time to enjoy an off-season discount to prepare for the upcoming weather change. Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is one such purchase that you should consider for when it comes time to clean up your siding and sidewalks after snow melts, and right now the 2800PSI model is on sale for $150 from its normal $233 or more going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Gen3 Verve electric scooter and accessory bundle now $250 (50% off), more in New Green Deals

If you’re looking for ways to be more environmentally-conscious as we head into 2022, consider ditching your car for an electric scooter when there’s a quick errand to run. Gen3’s Verve electric scooter is a great choice for those tasks with its 15MPH speed and 20 mile maximum range per charge, meaning you can run to the store or work without having to burn a single bit of gas or oil. Plus, it’s 50% off right now, available for just $250 when you follow the instructions below. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Rad Power’s E-Bike Offers a New (and Better) Way to Commute

It’s not only pandemic puppies that were a trend over the past two years. Sales of electronic scooters and electric pedal-assist bikes have seen a surge as well, since many people in denser urban areas looking for new ways to commute besides public transit to avoid crowded subways and close contact with other people. Others were just looking for a more environmentally friendly alternative to a gas-guzzling car to run errands. Some cycling snobs in North America may have resisted e-bikes, despite their popularity in Europe and Asia — since they are looking for exercise and effort but let’s be...
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Peugeot e-308 To Offer 250 Miles Of Range, Due In 2023

Peugeot will launch a fully electric version of the 308 next year. The French marque announced that the e-308 will be available as both a hatchback and estate (aka wagon for our American readers) and will bring greater efficiency and more power than the smaller e-208 that's currently on sale.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at $200 (Save $50), more in New Green Deals

If you have an electric scooter to ride around yourself, but have kids that want to join in on the fun, Segway’s Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is the perfect buy. On sale right now for $200 from its normal $250 going rate, you’re scoring the best price that we’ve seen in months and saving $20 over our Black Friday mention. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
electrek.co

WEN 13.5A snow thrower clears 7.8-inches deep in one pass at $170, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of shoveling snow off the sidewalk, then consider investing in WEN’s 18-inch snow blaster that’s on sale for $170 right now. It can clear up to 7.8-inches deep in a single pass, tossing up to 490 pounds of snow per minute as you go. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
electrek.co

This power station offers dual 110V outlets and 60W USB-C PD at $190, more in New Green Deals

Are you looking for an all-in-one portable power station solution? Well, NEXPOWER’s 296Wh portable battery has just about every hookup you could need. There are two grounded 110V outlets, 60W USB-C PD, and USB-A ports to round out the notable outputs. It can also be recharged via your home or solar power, meaning this station can function entirely off-grid if needed. Right now it’s down to $190 shipped, which is a $60 discount from its normal going rate. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Smarter, more powerful e-bikes and scooters take charge at CES 2022

A lot of products were shown, many of which weren’t actually new, like Bird’s new consumer suite of vehicles (the Bird Bike, Bird Flex and Birdie), Zoomo’s utility electric-assist bikes, Euphree’s City Robin step-through e-bike and Arevo and Superstrata’s 3D-printed carbon fiber e-bikes. There were a handful of interesting companies showing off new versions of their electric scooters, bikes, motorcycles and connected tech.
BICYCLES
Carscoops

Kenworth’s New Electric Truck Has Up To 670 HP And A 150-Mile Range

Kenworth has unveiled an all-electric truck at the CES dubbed the T680E which is featured in the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit. The truck has been designed for pickup and delivery services, as well as regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration.
CARS
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Electric cars aren't as green as you think

Electric cars are really fueled by fossil fuels. It's not hard to understand when you think about it. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. First, the electric supply grid is basically interconnected, at least regionally, and in truth nationally. It is supplied by a mix of electric generation sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and fossil fuel. They all feed into the power grid and are dispatched (sent out for use) in a certain order based on their cost and availability.
CARS
inputmag.com

Kymco's new e-scooter is a battery beast with a 120-mile range

There are a lot of electric scooters out there — so many that it’d be futile (and redundant) trying to cover them all. And while this scooter from Kymco looks like it might fall into the snooze category, it’s actually get one feature — or five technically — that separate it from the pack.
BICYCLES

