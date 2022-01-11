Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at $500, more in New Green Deals

If you’re wanting to be prepared for any situation that arises, having a portable power station in an emergency kit is a solid choice all around. The DBPOWER model on sale today offers a few crucial features to have on hand in an emergency. The 250W AC plugs can power small appliances and other crucial devices if the power goes out, and there are two USB-A and an 18W Type-C port in addition to an LED light and the ability to recharge via solar panels or your car. It’s a solid package all around for its sale price of $135, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO