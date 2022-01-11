Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at $500, more in New Green Deals

If you’re ready to stop using gas and oil for short trips to the store, your friend’s house, or even work, then it’s time to pick up an electric scooter. Right now Unagi’s E350 electric scooter is on sale for $300 off, falling to $490 shipped at Best Buy. It delivers a range of 15 miles on a single charge as well as allows you to ride at up to 15.5MPH. If that sounds a bit fast, that’s okay as the scooter offers three different modes to choose from with built-in governed speeds and accelerations depending on your skill level. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
