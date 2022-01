The real estate market in Dallas/Ft Worth remains hot! But is now the time to buy a home? The Federal Reserve says they will raise interest rates this year to combat inflation, which will make buying a home more expensive. In fact, says Jason Wheeler, WFAA Reporter and host of “Right On The Money”, in DFW it’s cheaper to rent than to buy! What’s the deal with mortgage interest rates? And should you buy a home now, or put it off? Jason joins Rick to talk about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO