7 Pieces You Can Shop From Euphoria﻿’s Season Premiere

There were more than a few gasp-inducing moments in the Jan. 9 premiere of Euphoria's second season. Without giving too much away, it was a heated hour-plus of television—Rue and Jules around the fire! Fez's grandma! Cassie in the tub! But as group text-worthy as the episode's shocking moments were, they still compete with the show's masterful styling, makeup, and hair for attention. Much has been made of the "Euphoria aesthetic" since the series became an overnight phenomenon in 2019, and its impact on hordes of millennial and Gen Z viewers can't be discounted. Glittery abstract makeup, bubble ponytails, colorful hairstreaks, and lots of press-on jewels help Euphoria enjoy its perch at the top of the pop culture food chain—and Kim Kimble is responsible for much of that influence.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO