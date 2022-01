PlatinumGames' co-op dungeon crawler Babylon's Fall has gone gold, publisher Square Enix has announced. Babylon's Fall is scheduled to launch on PS4, PS5, and PC on March 3, but as we've come to accept over the last couple of years, nothing is certain until the game is in our hands. But thankfully, Platinum fans looking forward to the studio's latest effort can rest assured that the game is ready for launch. As first spotted by Japanese publication GamesTalk (thanks Gematsu), Square Enix announced in a livestream that Babylon's Fall has gone gold, which is developer speak for 'it's ready for live,' basically.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO