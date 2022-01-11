Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup: Machine Gun Kelly, Stevie Nicks, J. Cole & More

Photo: Getty Images

Bonnaroo is back!

After a two year absence, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is returning this summer with a full lineup waiting to welcome everyone back to The Farm. On Tuesday (January 11), organizers announced the lineup for the June 16-19, 2022 festival, held in Manchester, Tennessee.

The four-day festival will feature performances from several favorite artists like J. Cole , The Chicks , 21 Savage , Ludacris , All Time Low , Judah & The Lion , Robert Plant & Alison Krauss , CHVRCHES , Stevie Nicks , Machine Gun Kelly , Roddy Ricch and many more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 13) at 12 p.m. Central. Learn more at the festival's website , and check out the full lineup below.

Bonnaroo's 2020 dates were canceled and the pandemic-delayed 2021 festival was originally scheduled to take place in September, but remnants from the deadly Hurricane Ida swept through Tennessee and turned The Farm into a flooded, muddy mess. After trying everything they could to keep the festival moving forward, organizers ultimately had to cancel the event .

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," the festival said at the time. "While this weekend's weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely."