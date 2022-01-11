Slocomb head football coach, Richard Tisdale, stepping down
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) – Slocomb’s head football coach, Richard Tisdale, is stepping down after six seasons with the Red Tops.
During his time at Slocomb he lead the Red Tops to a 36-29 record and back-to-back region titles in 2020 and 2021.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - DothanFirst.com.
Comments / 1