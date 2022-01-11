ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slocomb, AL

Slocomb head football coach, Richard Tisdale, stepping down

By Sylvie Sparks
 4 days ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) – Slocomb’s head football coach, Richard Tisdale, is stepping down after six seasons with the Red Tops.

During his time at Slocomb he lead the Red Tops to a 36-29 record and back-to-back region titles in 2020 and 2021.

