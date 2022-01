The American Birding Association has declared that 2022 is the year of the Burrowing Owl, but if Rosemary Mosco has her way, it will also be the year of the Rock Pigeon. Yes, sure, Rock Pigeons are not a vulnerable species, unless you count the number of times they have been mocked, scorned, and shooed away. They’re apparently not a sensitive species either, because this derision doesn’t seem to bother them at all! But it does bother Mosco and A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World’s Most Misunderstood Bird is her very convincing argument for the importance of the pigeons, specifically those gray/white/brown birds with the iridescent necks, in our cultural history and daily lives.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO