ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Hot Tea Month: Cozy Up to a Cup of Tea in Montgomery County

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oegcq_0dioApoJ00
Images via Christine Tarlecki.

January is Hot Tea Month!

Since it’s so cold in Montco, we are ready to warm up and pay homage to hot tea! Tea is a great beverage, an alternative to coffee or cocoa, and is enjoyed at any time of the day in many forms—as a tea latte, or hot tea with lemon and honey (great for sore throats), or with cream and sugar.

While many people enjoy coffee as their morning pick-me-up, tea drinkers have known for millennia that this ancient leaf-brewed beverage can be a delicious eye-opener.

The tea journey begins with the Camellia sinensis plant, and from that single plant comes several types of tea, depending on the harvesting and drying process. Included in this group are white, green, black, Pu-erh Tea, oolong and several other varieties.

Other types of teas, including herbal tea, are not really traditional tea at all, but are called such because they are brewed from certain types of herbs and plants using hot water. They are called tisanes.​

In addition to its delicious taste, tea is said to offer several health benefits, such as reducing the risk of stroke, strengthening the immune system, and enhancing eye and cardiovascular health. Tea is even used as the base of the fermented beverage kombucha, which is said to have many beneficial properties.

Find a steaming hot cup of tea at these great Montco cafes.

‘feine. This cute café has roots in Skippack and Conshohocken and offers coffee and tea, but their main focus is the Thai Tea Latte Blend. Enjoy a smooth black tea blended with exotic spices for a rich, hot beverage, or their spicy-sweet Chai Tea Latte. They also offer hibiscus teas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DwAO_0dioApoJ00
Fun and beautifully presented afternoon tea at Taste of Britain.

Tilly Mint’s Tea Roomwhich is a charming tea room in which to enjoy flavored black teas, green teas, oolongs, and white teas, along with herbal tisanes and decaffeinated teas.

These Ceylons, Darjeelings, and other black teas perfectly complement tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, soup and salad, and dainty desserts. Sit and steep your tea as long as you’d like with your own full pot. 

There are also many varieties of tea, such as bubble tea, that aren’t necessarily hot, but are enjoyed just as much in many cultures. 

Teapioca Lounge is a unique eatery offering a wonderful variety of tea beverages and Taiwanese delicacies—like snow ice (traditional Taiwanese shaved ice), fun boba tea, and organic specialty teas like Pu-erh, Matcha, and Jasmine Dragon Green Tea Pearls.

The Be Well Bakery & Café offers smoothies, coffees, and milkshakes, but don’t forget to enjoy breakfast with black or green tea, or a Chai Latte—a warm blend of milk and Oregon Chai tea.

A Taste of Britain is an elegant tearoom fit for English nobility. Sit down to a soup and sandwich or a ploughman’s lunch, or just a quick scone—but be sure to order your very own piping-hot pot of tea.

Enjoy full afternoon tea and pick from a huge selection of English teas, and don’t forget to enhance your scones with tart homemade lemon curd, sweet jam, or fresh-made clotted cream.

This January, warm up and raise a mug to Hot Tea Month in Montco!

‘feine
812 Fayette St
Conshohocken, PA

Tilly Mint’s Tea Room
20 W Chestnut St
Souderton, PA

Teapioca Lounge
1200 Welsh Road
North Wales, PA

Be Well Bakery
“The Shops”
Village Center
2651 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA

A Taste of Britain
Eagle Village Shops
503 Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vll4z_0dioApoJ00
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

Comments / 1

Related
pdxfoodpress.com

Hot Tea Month/Jan 12 Hot Tea Day – Stash Tea Brews Up Entertaining Ideas

Stash Tea Brews Up Entertaining Ideas to Celebrate Hot Tea Month 2022. Tigard, ORE, January 10, 2022 – January is National Hot Tea Month and National Hot Tea Day falls on January 12. At STASH Tea every month is tea month, whether hot, cold or, sun-brewed. With over 150 different teas to choose from ranging from loose teas to tea bags, Stash’s tas-tea varieties of bold and rich blends offer a flavor sensation for every palate.
TIGARD, OR
mediafeed.org

It’s hot tea month. Here are 30 essentials for tea lovers

It’s 6 a.m. You’re up way earlier than you want to be, and your emails are already piling up. And even though you’re indoors, the cold, icy winter weather is really starting to get to you. All you want to do is go back to bed, but work is already calling you. So what’s a person to do?
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Skippack, PA
State
Oregon State
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FanSided

Five delicious and adorable tea gifts for National Tea Month!

Did you know that January is National Tea Month? It’s true, and for some of us, January is also the coldest month of the year, so why not warm up with a cup of tea?. I consume tea daily and have far too many tea boxes in my cupboard. Let’s take a peek at five great items to keep you going during National Tea Month!
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Organic Tea#Hibiscus Tea#Black Tea#White Tea#Food Drink#Beverages#The Thai Tea Latte Blend#Chai Tea Latte#Tilly Mint
Wide Open Eats

How to Use a Loose Leaf Tea Infuser For Flavorful, Quality Tea

As easy as it is to simply put a tea bag into a mug and pour boiling water on top, brewing loose leaf tea is worth the extra effort for its vibrant flavor and aroma. When brewing loose leaf tea, the tea leaves absorb the water and expand as they infuse, which lets the water extract all of the minerals, vitamins and flavors from the tea leaves as it runs through them. To enjoy a flavorful cup of tea full of health benefits, use a loose leaf tea infuser.
FOOD & DRINKS
tching.com

Are you entered for the January Tea Raffle?

One of the benefits of being part of our tea community is being registered for our monthly tea prize drawings. Winner are randomly selected from all subscribers to the Tea Sippers Weekly Digest. These are the prizes for this month. January Tea Prizes. Frog & Lily Pad Strainer. Mamuki Tea...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

How to Make a Spanish Coffee, the Flaming Coffee-Rum Cocktail That Originated in Portland

The Spanish Coffee is a peculiar drink, in that the farther you get from Spain—geographically, culturally and from anything you might actually be served in that country—the more interesting and specific the cocktail becomes. It’s like a game of telephone, where you start with “hippopotamus” and by the end you have a perfect English sonnet. Order a boozy coffee in Spain, and you’ll get what they refer to as a Carajillo, just espresso and a spirit, either rum or brandy. Order one in Mexico, and you’ll also get something called a Carajillo, but Mexico has its own charming, desserty version: That...
PORTLAND, OR
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Register News

Mastoris Diner will become Italian steakhouse

The Mastoris Diner and Restaurant in Bordentown was shutdown on Jan. 1, 2022. It will be remade into an Italian Steakhouse by the end of this summer. PHOTO COURTESY OF MASTORIS DINER AND RESTAURANT. Following last week’s announcement that they were shutting down the Mastoris Diner and Restaurant due in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy