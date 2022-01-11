Hot Tea Month: Cozy Up to a Cup of Tea in Montgomery County

Images via Christine Tarlecki.

January is Hot Tea Month!

Since it’s so cold in Montco, we are ready to warm up and pay homage to hot tea! Tea is a great beverage, an alternative to coffee or cocoa, and is enjoyed at any time of the day in many forms—as a tea latte, or hot tea with lemon and honey (great for sore throats), or with cream and sugar.

While many people enjoy coffee as their morning pick-me-up, tea drinkers have known for millennia that this ancient leaf-brewed beverage can be a delicious eye-opener.

The tea journey begins with the Camellia sinensis plant, and from that single plant comes several types of tea, depending on the harvesting and drying process. Included in this group are white, green, black, Pu-erh Tea, oolong and several other varieties.

Other types of teas, including herbal tea, are not really traditional tea at all, but are called such because they are brewed from certain types of herbs and plants using hot water. They are called tisanes.​

In addition to its delicious taste, tea is said to offer several health benefits, such as reducing the risk of stroke, strengthening the immune system, and enhancing eye and cardiovascular health. Tea is even used as the base of the fermented beverage kombucha, which is said to have many beneficial properties.

Find a steaming hot cup of tea at these great Montco cafes.

‘feine . This cute café has roots in Skippack and Conshohocken and offers coffee and tea, but their main focus is the Thai Tea Latte Blend. Enjoy a smooth black tea blended with exotic spices for a rich, hot beverage, or their spicy-sweet Chai Tea Latte. They also offer hibiscus teas.

Fun and beautifully presented afternoon tea at Taste of Britain.

Tilly Mint’s Tea Room , which is a charming tea room in which to enjoy flavored black teas, green teas, oolongs, and white teas, along with herbal tisanes and decaffeinated teas.

These Ceylons, Darjeelings, and other black teas perfectly complement tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, soup and salad, and dainty desserts. Sit and steep your tea as long as you’d like with your own full pot.

There are also many varieties of tea, such as bubble tea, that aren’t necessarily hot, but are enjoyed just as much in many cultures.

Teapioca Lounge is a unique eatery offering a wonderful variety of tea beverages and Taiwanese delicacies—like snow ice (traditional Taiwanese shaved ice), fun boba tea, and organic specialty teas like Pu-erh, Matcha, and Jasmine Dragon Green Tea Pearls.

The Be Well Bakery & Café offers smoothies, coffees, and milkshakes, but don’t forget to enjoy breakfast with black or green tea, or a Chai Latte—a warm blend of milk and Oregon Chai tea.

A Taste of Britain is an elegant tearoom fit for English nobility. Sit down to a soup and sandwich or a ploughman’s lunch, or just a quick scone—but be sure to order your very own piping-hot pot of tea.

Enjoy full afternoon tea and pick from a huge selection of English teas, and don’t forget to enhance your scones with tart homemade lemon curd, sweet jam, or fresh-made clotted cream.

This January, warm up and raise a mug to Hot Tea Month in Montco!

‘feine

812 Fayette St

Conshohocken, PA

Tilly Mint’s Tea Room

20 W Chestnut St

Souderton, PA

Teapioca Lounge

1200 Welsh Road

North Wales, PA

Be Well Bakery

“The Shops”

Village Center

2651 Huntingdon Pike

Huntingdon Valley, PA

A Taste of Britain

Eagle Village Shops

503 Lancaster Ave

Wayne, PA