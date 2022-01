Wyatt Humpf led the team cheer Thursday when the Holland Patent bowling teams hosted Herkimer at King Pin Lanes then he casually went out and bowled a strike on his first frame of the day. Some things have been a challenge for the student-athlete who was diagnosed with autism in 2007, but being a leader and a helper are right up his alley.

