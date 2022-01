County leaders, city and town mayors, and area health officials went into emergency mode on Monday, Jan 3. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston held an extended virtual meeting that included all of the city and town mayors in Guilford County. Alston said after the meeting that the seriousness of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had spurred the need for the meeting at which a new mask mandate was a key topic of discussion.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO