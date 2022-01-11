ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Coaches: Why The Best Way To Learn Is To Teach

By James Marshall
STACK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best ways to learn is to teach. Students rethink not just what they learned but whom they could learn from. If coaches do all the teaching themselves, they miss a valuable resource: their athletes. Setting up tasks where the athletes observe, practice, and then teach the...

www.stack.com

Comments / 0

Related
STACK

How You Can Work To Prevent Common Hockey Injuries

Hockey Warm-Up First, we will start with a warm-up. Whether a practice or a game, you need to warm up and get the blood flowing. It’s essential to warm up the muscles you will use for hockey. Hockey is different than most other team sports, mainly because it’s done on ice, with skates. It’s not sprinting or jumping. The movements are slightly different, which could be one of the reasons for the non-contact “hockey” injuries. The lateral motion and the constant flexion of the hip can raise the instance of hockey injuries because those motions are not regularly used in other sports, and therefore not properly trained for.
SPORTS
STACK

10 Tips Every AAU Player Must Know

For any AAU basketball player, there are plenty of simple things you can do to dramatically improve your game. It can be on-court or off, but focusing on the small details can help you make the most of your practice time and improve the key skills that coaches look for in a player during games. And if you want to improve your game, here are 10 simple tips every AAU player should follow:
BASKETBALL
redlandscommunitynews.com

Baseball campers learn the REV way

New Redlands East Valley High baseball coach Daren Espinoza grew up in the tough Del Rosa neighborhood of San Bernardino where nobody ran baseball clinics for children with lunch served afterward. But that’s exactly what Espinoza did on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when Espinoza hosted the free Wildcat Baseball Camp for...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
unionnewsdaily.com

Coach continues to teach baton twirling in Cranford gym

CRANFORD, NJ — The batons have continued twirling for Union High School coach Nicole Marie Placca, who also teaches the art of baton twirling — a sport that may seem almost extinct — at Diamond Gymnastics Academy in Cranford. Bringing the intricate art to the youngsters of Cranford, Placca said her goal is to show young children and teens that they can be an athlete.
CRANFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#S Voice#Ucla Basketball
STACK

4 Simple Ways to Build Stronger, More Resilient Hamstrings

Hamstring muscle injuries are extremely common among athletes. They cause significant loss of training and competition time and have a high probability (between 12% and 31%) to recur. A whopping 37% of all reported muscular injuries in soccer are hamstring injuries, with the vast majority taking place in non-contact situations....
FITNESS
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Highland Community News

Campers learn the REV way

New Redlands East Valley High baseball coach Daren Espinoza grew up in the tough Del Rosa neighborhood of San Bernardino where nobody ran baseball clinics for children with lunch served afterward. But that’s exactly what Espinoza did on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when Espinoza hosted the free Wildcat Baseball Camp for...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy