Hey, remember shows? Shows were fun. I’m glad I got to go to some of them. Shows are still happening, of course. Hardcore dutifully shut down for the worst days of the pandemic, though there were a few guerrilla events and then some grand-scale spectacles that started up sooner than a lot of people wanted. But hardcore hasn’t shut down for Omicron. Instead, it’s become an inconsistent patchwork. Some shows are still happening as planned. Some are not. Nobody’s sure whether the Omicron threat is serious enough for people to stop gathering en masse and throwing haymakers in each other’s general direction.

