Theater & Dance

G Perico Delivers "Hurricane"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the West Coast has ushered in a new wave of artists in the past few days, G Perico's grinding like he's among the new generation of L.A. rappers. In 2021, the rapper was active as ever, especially in...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
hotnewhiphop.com

Casanova Advises Roddy Ricch To Stay Out Of The Hood & Speaks On Jay-Z

He may be behind bars, but Casanova is making sure his voice is heard. It has been just over one year since Casanova was arrested on federal charges related to racketeering and drug trafficking, and while the rapper continues to maintain his innocence, he also has called out those who could help him, but won't. His friends and supporters have rallied around him and often share words of encouragement on social media, including his wife who has been holding him down until he comes home.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von's Initials Tattooed On Her Face

Dallas-born rapper Asian Doll had been dating late Chicago-based rapper King Von for a few weeks at the time of his murder, and she has been riding for him ever since his death. In the months following his passing, Von's memory was etched onto Asian's skin a total of five times, with the rapper showing off her various Von-inspired tattoos. Last week, she paid tribute to the late drill rapper yet again, getting his initials tattooed onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Piano Keys#Dance#Juice
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's GF Jamira Haines Blasts People Accusing Her Of Having Cosmetic Surgery

When Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, makes appearances on social media, it's often in modeling photos, to show off her luxury lifestyle, or to joke around with boyfriend 50 Cent. She doesn't often get into verbal tussles with trolls or Fif's fans looking for a laugh at her expense, but Haines took a few minutes to gather a few critics who had something to say about her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Myles Is Now a Reality TV Star

Myles O'Neal is now a reality TV star. The son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal can be currently seen in the E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules where he is one of eight celebrity offspring working and living together at a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The funny thing about it is Shaquille O'Neal knew nothing about it.
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Paris Jackson Reveals If She's Open To Collaborating With Aunt Janet Jackson

For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Soulja Boy Warns New Young Rappers To Leave The Street Life Alone

Soulja Boy has been gearing up for the release of his new docuseries, The Life Of Draco, which is set to premiere on Jan. 21 and will consist of six episodes placing the enterprising rap star’s life and professional pursuits under a microscope. In a recent interview promoting the series, Soulja voiced his concern on the rising number of rappers being murdered or getting incarcerated due to their ties to the streets. “I got favorite new rappers, but they be getting locked up,” expressed the Big Draco 2 rapper. “Free the young talent, man. We got to keep our new talent...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly's Manager Says Rapper Will Be Home In 2 Months

Florida rapper YNW Melly may be on his way home. According to his manager 100K Track, the "Murder on my Mind" rapper is expected to be released from jail in the next two months. This comes following the release of 100K Track's new song "Rings," which dropped last week. Track,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Explains Hockey Twerking Video & Being Single While Giving BM A Ring

All that fun he was having has come back to bite him in the behind, but Kodak Black has returned to explain himself. Yesterday (January 11), the rapper's name entered the list of trending topics on social media after a video circulated of him at a hockey game. All seemed to be normal as Kodak was joined by a woman who posted online that it was their second date.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech For Allegedly Smelling Like Onions

50 Cent provided a platform for Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. to become a superstar in the entertainment industry, acting in the new series BMF, which has been one of the highest-rated shows recently among Black households in the United States. When you get cast in one of Fiddy's shows, though, you've got to go into the role knowing that the iconic rapper will likely be posting you in troll-fashion at some point on Instagram. He's come after Michael Rainey Jr., Jackie Long, and so many others in recent years, and Lil Meech finally got a taste of 50's trolling on Monday (January 10).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West allegedly punches fan outside LA members club

Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am.The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West – who formerly changed his name to Ye last year – is a suspect in the investigation.“This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street,” the LAPD’s statement said.“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Reese, NLE Choppa, & Fredo Bang Seemingly React To NBA YoungBoy's New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has shaken things up among rappers this week, seemingly referencing the murder of rapper King Von in his new song and explicitly dissing O-Block, a stretch of Chicago-located apartment buildings that is very relevant in hip-hop. After YB said he was rolling up "O-Block pack" in the latest release from his upcoming mixtape, Colors, the Baton Rouge-based rapper seemingly earned responses from Lil Durk, King Von's sister, and more.
MUSIC
Deadline

Kanye West’s New Song Threatens To ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’

Kanye West may be seeing someone else, but he’s apparently on the lookout for comedian/actor and King of Staten Island Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. West, who recently changed his name to “Ye,” rapped in a teaser for a new song, “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The reference is to a car crash from West’s past. The song is titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” and is a collaboration with rapper The Game. The timing of the song’s release today may be problematic. The Los Angeles Police Department took...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Vibe

The Game, Ye & Hit-Boy Release “Eazy” Single, Pete Davidson Catches A Rib Shot

The highly anticipated single, “Eazy,” from The Game featuring Kanye “Ye” West finally released in full at 9pm pacific standard time on Friday (Jan. 14) via Spotify. Yet, snippet leaks were popping up all Friday afternoon, as rumors of Ye taking shots at his soon to be ex-wife’s hangout partner, in Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, started to circulate. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass…” Kanye is in rare form with the hitter lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) To celebrate the song’s birth, Game went on...
CELEBRITIES

