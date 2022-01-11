G Perico Delivers "Hurricane"

50 Cent provided a platform for Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. to become a superstar in the entertainment industry, acting in the new series BMF, which has been one of the highest-rated shows recently among Black households in the United States. When you get cast in one of Fiddy's shows, though, you've got to go into the role knowing that the iconic rapper will likely be posting you in troll-fashion at some point on Instagram. He's come after Michael Rainey Jr., Jackie Long, and so many others in recent years, and Lil Meech finally got a taste of 50's trolling on Monday (January 10).
