Concord, New Hampshire-based V12 Marketing announced that, right before the new year, it completed the acquisition of BZA, a Little Falls-based WordPress and marketing agency. “We’re so pleased to have finished this acquisition right before the new year. Our team is really looking forward to working with BZA clients to deliver results,” Mike Visconti, founder of V12 Marketing, said in a prepared statement.

LITTLE FALLS, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO