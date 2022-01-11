ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 11 at 11:04AM PST until January 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago

* WHAT…Poor air quality expected. Stagnant conditions will trap. smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people. * WHERE…Valley locations in the Klamath and Lake County. including the cities of Klamath Falls, Crescent, Sprague. River, Bly,...

weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 04:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST Monday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality expected. Stagnant conditions will trap smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe. * WHERE...Valleys in Douglas, eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson Counties. This includes the Umpqua Basin, Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley and Illinois Valley. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may see less stagnation on Friday compared to Saturday and Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality expected. Stagnant conditions will trap smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe. * WHERE...Valleys in Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may see less stagnation on Friday compared to Saturday and Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
cannonbeachgazette.com

Advisory Message: Dense Fog Advisory until 12:00PM Sunday

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility less than a quarter mile in many locations. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast, including Astoria and the U.S. Highway 101 corridor. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, and highly variable visibility over short distances. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas...
ASTORIA, OR

