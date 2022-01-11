Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 11 at 11:04AM PST until January 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Effective: 2022-01-15 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality expected. Stagnant conditions will trap smoke and other air pollutants near the ground where people breathe. * WHERE...Valleys in Douglas, eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson Counties. This includes the Umpqua Basin, Rogue Valley, Applegate Valley and Illinois Valley. * WHEN...Through noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may see less stagnation on Friday compared to Saturday and Sunday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

