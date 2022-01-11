Photos: Jerome Bettis through the years

A former NFL player is heading back to school. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis left Notre Dame 27 years ago to play in the NFL but promised himself he would return. Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020. He posted on Twitter that he was starting...
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.
So what time does the Packers Divisional Round playoff game start and end?. The Packers and 49ers will tangle at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET. A typical NFL games lasts 3 hours and 10 minutes so expect the game to end around 7:40 p.m. ET.
Most of the sports world has been doubting Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers all season. Those doubts continue on Sunday. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, are set to take on the No. 2 seed Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.
It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
Apparently, the postseason means open season on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Because everybody is taking pot shots. Meanwhile, ex-Steeler Melvin Ingram III is getting praise from his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates. And the Robert Morris women’s hockey team can add a third Olympian to its list of alumni. All...
FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills.
No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was a point this week where football probably was not at the forefront of his mind. Sweat was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a situation that the Eagles...
In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
