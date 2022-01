Towards the end of December 2021, Shipra and I made a last-minute plan to go to Amritsar, and we had my parents join in. I have only one favourite hotel in Chandigarh, even though it does not belong to my usual chain. I’ve stayed at the Hyatt Amritsar (erstwhile Ista) and found the rooms to be too small. I once happened to head to the Holiday Inn Amritsar Ranjit Avenue under a points break promotion and found the hotel good enough to return even after IHG discontinued the promotion.

