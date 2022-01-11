WoW fans flame Blizzard Community Council over player feedback

Standing Stone Games have announced they are putting the proposed changes to many of the upcoming currencies in The Lord of the Rings Online on hold, citing player feedback. The discussion around the currency changes, specifically changes coming to Embers of Enchantment, Figments and Motes as part of Update 32 had many in the LotRO community questioning the direction of the MMO - specifically as it pertained to pay-to-win fears. Lord of the Rings Online is notoriously grindy at the end game, something many have mentioned the proposed changes would simply add to, especially if there isn't a new way to gain these currencies. Reliance on lootboxes for endgame gear has players worried these currency changes will only make fears of P2W mechanics being introduced into LotRO come true.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO