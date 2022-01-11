ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WoW fans flame Blizzard Community Council over player feedback

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoW players are calling WoW’s Community Council nothing more than a PR stunt after not getting any response from the dev team at all. The Community Council was announced in November of 2021, with Blizzard touting it as “another venue for communication between players and WoW developers.”....

