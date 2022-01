Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made for one of the most eclectic duos in college football during their time with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 national championship run in which Chase hauled in 1,780 yards worth of passes from Burrow en route to 20 touchdowns. Fast-forward two seasons later, and the two — now Cincinnati Bengals teammates — picked up right where they left off as Chase caught for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie with Burrow once again throwing him the football in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO