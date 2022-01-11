ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mixed Results Sends AZZ, Inc Lower

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand For Performance Metals Products Drives AZZ, Inc. Demand for metals, metal products, and metal-related services is high throughout the supply chain so we are not surprised to see AZZ, Inc (NYSE: AZZ) performing well. We are surprised, dismayed rather, to see those same forces driving the business hindering the results...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off. The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to...
STOCKS
Forbes

Citigroup Stock To Report Mixed Results In Q4?

Citigroup (NYSE: C) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect Citigroup to top the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings are likely to miss the expected figure. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, driven by growth in the investment banking and equity trading businesses. That said, the total revenues were still marginally below the year-ago period. This was due to a 13% y-o-y drop in the Global Consumer Banking segment, which suffered due to a drop in outstanding loans and lower deposit spread. We expect the revenues to see some growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, with investment banking and equity trading driving the results, followed by some improvement in the GCB business.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: AZZ Q3 Earnings

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AZZ beat estimated earnings by 3.66%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $5.11 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azz#The Construction Group#Infrastructure
Benzinga

AZZ Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Narrows FY22 EPS Outlook

AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.3% year-over-year to $231.74 million, missing the consensus of $238.63 million. EPS improved 11.8% Y/Y to $0.85, beating the consensus of $0.82. The gross margin expanded by 46 bps to 24.6%. The operating income increased by 8% Y/Y to $30.09...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXStreet.com

Mixed results: Mixed markets [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.115. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.91. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.08. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Lower and trading at 4782.00. Gold:...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy