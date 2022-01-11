Mixed Results Sends AZZ, Inc Lower

Citigroup (NYSE: C) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Friday, January 14, 2022. We expect Citigroup to top the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings are likely to miss the expected figure. The bank posted better than expected results in the last quarter, driven by growth in the investment banking and equity trading businesses. That said, the total revenues were still marginally below the year-ago period. This was due to a 13% y-o-y drop in the Global Consumer Banking segment, which suffered due to a drop in outstanding loans and lower deposit spread. We expect the revenues to see some growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, with investment banking and equity trading driving the results, followed by some improvement in the GCB business.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO