FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida corrections officer was arrested after she reportedly assaulted a woman in Miramar. Mercedes Patterson, 28, has been charged with burglary with assault or battery. According to police, she broke through the door of her former girlfriend’s apartment at “Lake Vista Apartments” in Miramar on Thursday to get to her and her new romantic partner. Once inside, Patterson is accused of pushing her ex to the side and then hitting the second woman multiple times, causing a cut on her face. Patterson reportedly told police that she was the one who was attacked and she was just protecting herself.

MIRAMAR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO