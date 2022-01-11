ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

By KRISTIN M. HALL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPkfc_0dio2FDm00
Music-Opry-Wallen FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Grand Ole Opry, country music's most historic and storied stage, is getting heavy criticism for an appearance by the country star. Wallen's surprise performance has given many the impression that the institution has given the star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he was caught on camera last year using a racial slur. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Morgan Wallen stepped on country music’s most historic and storied stage over the weekend, a sign that many interpreted as the Grand Ole Opry giving the troubled star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he used a racial slur on camera.

While the country star's return to the public eye seemed inevitable, a tweet from the Opry about Wallen surprising fans at its regular Saturday broadcast show led to heavy criticism of the mostly white institution and its history as a gatekeeper.

Performers ranging from Yola, Allison Russell, Rissi Palmer, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums, Joy Oladokun, Chely Wright, as well as Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, weighed in on how the Opry’s decision could have troubling consequences for artists of color in country music.

"Morgan Wallen's thoughtless redemption tour is the nail in the coffin of me realizing these systems and this town is not really for us," wrote Oladokun on Sunday.

Wallen was caught on camera last year using a racial slur and while some organizations banned him temporarily, he has returned to the airwaves and remained the most popular artist of 2021 across all genres. He resumed touring arenas last year and has been releasing new music, including collaborations with rapper Lil Durk, who is Black, and country artist ERNEST. Wallen made an unannounced appearance on the Opry, which has been broadcasting for nearly 100 years, to sing with ERNEST.

This time the criticism centered more on the silent signaling by the Opry than Wallen himself.

"It's the idea of a young Black artist walking into that venue and wondering if ANYBODY is on their side," wrote Isbell. "What a lot of us consider to be a grand ole honor can be terrifying for some."

For many Black artists, the promises for change and racial equity inside country music’s institutions continue to ring empty.

In 2021, writer Holly G started a blog called the Black Opry to create a home for Black artists and fans. It has since grown in less than a year to a fully-fledged community and performances at venues around the country. Enthusiasm for what she created has grown so much that venues have been reaching out to book shows.

She met with the Opry’s talent director with a proposal to host a show next month for Black History Month in conjunction with the Black Opry. She said the Opry's rep stressed that they were carefully selecting who appeared on their stage.

Following Wallen's appearance, Holly G wrote a letter asking for an explanation of how the Opry felt that Wallen met their standards.

“They have figured out they can invite a few Black performers to the stage and give them debuts and that will quiet or calm people down for a little bit,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “But if you look at the structural set up for the institution, nothing has changed. They have two Black members over the entire history of the institution.”

A publicist for the Opry did not return a request for comment from the AP, and Holly G said she also had not received a response to her letter as of Tuesday morning.

Soon after the video of Wallen was published on TMZ, the country singer apologized and told fans not to defend his racist language. But his fans have galvanized their support for him, boosting his streaming numbers when radio stations were pulling him off playlists. Wallen himself acknowledged a lack of awareness when asked on "Good Morning America" in July of last year about whether country music had a problem with race. "It would seem that way, yeah. I haven't really sat and thought about that," he replied.

A publicist for Wallen did not return a request for comment from the AP.

Charles Hughes, a professor at Rhodes College in Memphis and author of “Country Soul: Making Music and Making Race in the American South,” said playing the Opry — one of the most important institutions in the genre’s history — legitimizes artists.

Hughes said Wallen’s path, via the Opry and other stages he is performing on, appears like the “wayward white artist” being welcomed back into the family.

“The narrative of reconciliation is a really powerful one… and reconciliation without any reckoning, real reckoning, can actually end up worse,” said Hughes. “’Cause if you don’t address the problem, you just sort of act like it didn’t happen.”

Musician Adia Victoria noted that minstrels wearing blackface performed comedy acts on the Opry for years. The Opry’s very first performer for the first show in 1927, harmonica player DeFord Bailey, was fired and he left the music business. Only Charley Pride, who died in 2020, and Darius Rucker have been officially invited to be regular members. The Opry's management team selects artists to be members based on career success, like sales and industry recognition, and their commitment to their audience. Wallen is not a member, but was a guest performer.

The timing of Wallen's Opry appearance came the same weekend as Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton tweeted about a racist commenter, while a white country star RaeLynn said in an interview with a conservative podcaster that the genre was not racist because she had never experienced racism herself. Guyton is Black.

The confluence of all these incidents in a few short days has been exhausting for artists from various racial and ethnic backgrounds, said Holly G. That's why she sees a need to create new spaces and organizations apart from the genre's long-standing institutions that haven't made everyone feel welcome.

“We’ll create our own audiences and our own stages and our own traditions,” she said. “It doesn’t feel very worth fighting to share space with people who unequivocally do not want you there.”

__

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://Twitter.com/kmhall

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Prince Harry appealing UK government's police protection decision

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Noelle Scaggs
Person
Deford Bailey
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
83K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy