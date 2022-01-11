MADELINE MOTIVATES: Delicious and nutritious? Evaluating milk alternatives

By the time you read this Sunday column, New Year’s Eve will have just passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan on making a special family dinner to celebrate. For example, many years ago, my daughter-in-law told me about hoppin’ John in an effort to introduce this born and bred New Yorker to Southern cooking. According to www.history.com, this Southern menu staple, usually a mix of black-eyed peas, rice and pork, originated with enslaved Africans in the United States in the 19th century, most notably in the South Carolina Low Country. The dish was likely linked to New Year’s celebrations because enslaved Africans prepared and ate it during a period when they had some rare time off from harvesting and planting. The dish developed into a good-luck meal, according to the Washington Post.
