InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, has released a shareholder letter. The letter, from president and CEO Eric A. Adams, provided INM shareholders with a company update, including a look at key milestones the company had reached, including the acquisition of BayMedica, which Adams said positioned InMed as a clear leader in rare cannabinoid manufacturing. Adams also noted that the company continued to make significant strides with its proprietary IntegraSyn(TM) program and is advancing its pharmaceutical programs, thanks in large part to the library of novel cannabinoid analogs developed by BayMedica.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO