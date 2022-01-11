ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

K-food sparks latest Korean craze in U.S. amid pandemic

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

After K-pop, K-drama and K-movies, K-food...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Worker Shortages Amid Omicron Wave Spark Concerns Of Food Outages At Grocery Stores

The dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant is exacerbating issues supermarkets are experiencing with keeping shelves stocked, according to multiple reports. A chief executive of supply-chain consultant told Bloomberg that stores are currently having issues stocking shelves, and the highly-transmissible variant will cause even more issues...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Scientist

Infographic: How H1N1 Came to Spark a Pandemic in 2009

In early 2009, a virus with an unusual genome popped up in people in central Mexico. It had pieces derived from three different swine influenza lineages, including a Eurasian lineage not previously observed in the Americas. Beginning in the 1990s, millions of US pigs were trucked into Mexico, some of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

A South Korean village is protesting U.S. plans for THAAD missile defense upgrades

SOSEONG-RI, South Korea — A short hike in Seongju county, some 135 miles southeast of Seoul, brings you to the top of a small mountain. To the north, you can see the high-rises of Gumi city. Just in front of you lies a former golf course, with an old clubhouse, some shipping containers on the grass and six mobile missile launchers with their tubes pointing north, toward North Korea.
MILITARY
The Daily Yonder

Report: Covid-19 Pandemic Increased Food Insecurity Among Indigenous Communities in the U.S.

Almost half of Native American and Alaska Native survey respondents reported experiencing food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report released by Native-led food research organizations. The report, Reimagining Hunger Responses in Times of Crisis: Insights from Case Examples and a Survey of Native Communities’ Food Access...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Food Drink#South Korean
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
seattlerefined.com

Burger Seoul is Tacoma's hottest Korean fusion burger food truck

Looking to spice up your ordinary burger? Head over to Burger Seoul in Tacoma for a Korean fusion twist on the classic burger. Located on South Prospect Street and S 19th Street, Burger Seoul creates a warm atmosphere in the modest space it occupies. Sidenote: the on-site telephone booth makes...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9to5Mac

Apple Store employees raise concerns about working conditions amid latest wave of COVID-19 pandemic

2021 wasn’t an easy year for Apple when it comes to the relationship with its employees, as some of them have publicly decided to demand better working conditions. However, this doesn’t only affect corporate positions. 9to5Mac has learned that the situation for employees in Apple Retail Stores is not the best either, as they complain about working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: As we attempt to live with Covid, a category of vulnerable people is emerging: the new excluded

Rejoice! For we are winning! On our way “back to normal”, as assorted government mouthpieces have been telling us. Rejoice! For, according to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi, we are on the road “from pandemic to endemic”. Rejoice again, I tell you, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the UK to “get through” the latest surge in coronavirus cases.For me, and for many others, the reality behind this rhetoric is very different. We are en route to new divisions atop an already fragmented society. For those of us on the wrong side of the divide, the choice is stark: illness, possibly terminal,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Instead of Using Same COVID-19 Vaccines for Booster Doses, Update Vaccines to Specifically Combat New Variants: Experts

Although the current COVID-19 vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by variants of concern (VOC), health experts believe that new vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission are needed. All major COVID-19 vaccines have been developed against the original strain of SARS CoV-2....
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy