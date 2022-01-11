ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Animal Health Companies Ahead of Schedule in Delivering on 25 Target Commitments to Help Address Antibiotic Resistance

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first progress report finds the animal health sector developed 49 new vaccines and helped train 650,000 veterinarians as part of a plan to help reduce the need for antibiotics. Thursday, November 18, 2021, BRUSSELS – Animal health companies have invested billions in veterinary research and delivered 49 new...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in COVID-19 patients. Related reading: Monoclonal Antibodies: What are they and why should you know about this life-saving treatment? ...
PETS
Newswise

Sanford Burnham Prebys researchers awarded $3.6 million to study antibiotic resistance

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Jan 13, 2022 – Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Andrei Osterman, Ph.D., has been awarded a $3.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand current knowledge of antibiotic resistance, which will inform more precise antibiotic prescribing practices and help researchers develop drugs that are harder for bacteria to resist.
SCIENCE
Reuters

New pain relief for cats with osteoarthritis gets U.S. approval

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Thursday approved Zoetis Inc's (ZTS.N) once-a-month injection to treat pain in cats with osteoarthritis, a common but difficult-to-diagnose condition that affects the joints in older cats. Osteoarthritis breaks down the protective cartilage that cushions the joints, leading to increased friction that...
PETS
AFP

US approves new antibody treatment -- for arthritic cats

Good news for senior felines hoping to get a spring back in their step. Because cats are not good at directly conveying their symptoms, researchers asked their owners about their animals' level of impairment doing activities like jumping onto furniture, using their litter box, or grooming, and compared their abilities to before they developed osteoarthritis. 
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Health#Antibiotics#Animal Agriculture#Antibiotic Resistance#Healthforanimals
MedicalXpress

Breaking bacterial antibiotic resistance to rescue front-line drug treatments

Researchers may have uncovered a key to making existing frontline antibiotics work again, against the deadly bacteria that cause pneumonia. The international team from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute—a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital)- the University of Queensland, Griffith University, the University of Adelaide, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital (U.S.), found how to repurpose a molecule called PBT2—originally developed as a potential treatment for disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases—to break bacterial resistance to commonly used frontline antibiotics.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

New treatment approach breaks antibiotic resistance in pneumonia causing bacteria

An international team including Australian researchers has found the key to making existing frontline antibiotics work again against the deadly pneumonia-causing bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. The study, published in Cell Reports, found that the molecule PBT2 – originally developed to treat disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases – could...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence offers a faster way to predict antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are on the rise all over the world—and Switzerland is no exception. Each year, infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria lead to at least 300 fatalities in Switzerland alone. Rapid diagnostic testing and the targeted use of antibiotics play a crucial role in curbing the spread of these antibiotic-resistant "superbugs."
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
Science News

Drug-resistant bacteria evolved on hedgehogs long before the use of antibiotics

Beneath the prickly spines of European hedgehogs, a microbial standoff may have bred a dangerous drug-resistant pathogen long before the era of antibiotic use in humans. It’s no question that antibiotic use accelerates drug-resistance in bacteria that colonize humans, says Jesper Larsen, a veterinarian at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen. But, he says, these microbes had to get the genes to give them resistance from somewhere, and scientists don’t know where most of these genes come from.
WILDLIFE
contagionlive.com

Ferring’s Microbiome Health Index Measures Gut Microbiota After Antibiotics

Ferring’s Microbiome Health Index is a diagnostic tool that may help distinguish a healthy gut microbiome from post-antibiotic dysbiosis, and could potentially identify debilitating illnesses such as C difficile infection. Many human illnesses can be attributed to disruption of the gut microbiome. The gut needs a diverse microbial community...
SCIENCE
sci-news.com

Drug-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Appeared in Hedgehogs in Pre-Antibiotic Era, Study Shows

The discovery of antibiotics more than 80 years ago has led to considerable improvements in human and animal health. Although antibiotic resistance in bacteria is ancient, resistance in human pathogens is thought to be a modern phenomenon that is driven by the clinical use of antibiotics. A new study shows that particular lineages of Staphylococcus aureus developed resistance to the antibiotic methicillin around 200 years ago.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Modern medicine didn’t cause antibiotic resistance — hedgehogs did

Humans are excellent at many things — including creating our own most prominent problems. One of these is the evolution of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, aka MRSA. This antibiotic-resistant bacteria has taken the world by storm, caused countless deaths, stumped medical professionals, and, so the conventional wisdom goes, it is our fault. Except perhaps it isn’t.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A naturally inspired antibiotic to target multidrug-resistant pathogens

Gram-negative bacteria are responsible for an increasing number of deaths caused by antibiotic-resistant infections1,2. The bacterial natural product colistin is considered the last line of defence against a number of Gram-negative pathogens. The recent global spread of the plasmid-borne mobilized colistin-resistance gene mcr-1 (phosphoethanolamine transferase) threatens the usefulness of colistin3. Bacteria-derived antibiotics often appear in nature as collections of similar structures that are encoded by evolutionarily related biosynthetic gene clusters. This structural diversity is, at least in part, expected to be a response to the development of natural resistance, which often mechanistically mimics clinical resistance. Here we propose that a solution to mcr-1-mediated resistance might have evolved among naturally occurring colistin congeners. Bioinformatic analysis of sequenced bacterial genomes identified a biosynthetic gene cluster that was predicted to encode a structurally divergent colistin congener.Â Chemical synthesis of this structure produced macolacin, which is active against Gram-negative pathogens expressing mcr-1 and intrinsically resistant pathogens with chromosomally encoded phosphoethanolamine transferase genes. These Gram-negative bacteria include extensively drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and intrinsically colistin-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which, owing to a lack of effective treatment options, are considered among theÂ highest level threat pathogens4. In a mouse neutropenic infection model, a biphenyl analogue of macolacin proved to be effective against extensivelyÂ drug-resistant A. baumannii with colistin-resistance, thus providing a naturally inspired and easily produced therapeutic lead for overcoming colistin-resistant pathogens.
SCIENCE
wtvy.com

Next global health crisis may lurk in antibiotic-resistant bacteria

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. (Press Release) -- (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Bacterial infections that would normally be treated with antibiotics are becoming more resistant to these medications every day. Researchers worry this could lead to the next global health threat as bacteria mutate and evolve faster than new treatments can be developed. Part of the problem is that antibiotics are overprescribed for illnesses that they’re ineffective in treating, like a cold or bronchitis.
COLUMBUS, OH
theiet.org

Supercomputers used in arms race with antibiotic resistance

Scientists have made a “giant leap” forward, employing supercomputers to combat the major public health threat of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance emerges when bacteria develop the ability to overcome the drugs designed to kill them, threatening many medical procedures dependent on the ability to treat infections with antibiotics, such as organ transplants. Every year, approximately 700,000 people are estimated to die due to infection by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with this number expected to rise into the millions in coming years.
ENGINEERING
willmarradio.com

Walz announces measures to help address health worker staff shortages

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz has announced new measures to address severe staffing shortages affecting the health and safety of older Minnesotans and people with disabilities as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the state. Today’s actions provide funding for staffing in nursing homes and group homes and for in-home services for people with disabilities. These providers are grappling with severe workforce emergencies amid rapidly rising COVID-19 caseloads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nature.com

Bacteroidales species in the human gut are a reservoir of antibiotic resistance genes regulated by invertible promoters

Antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) regulated by invertible promoters can mitigate the fitness cost of maintaining ARGs in the absence of antibiotics and could potentially prolong the persistence of ARGs in bacterial populations. However, the origin, prevalence, and distribution of these ARGs regulated by invertible promoters remains poorly understood. Here, we sought to assess the threat posed by ARGs regulated by invertible promoters by systematically searching for ARGs regulated by invertible promoters in the human gut microbiome and examining their origin, prevalence, and distribution. Through metagenomic assembly of 2227 human gut metagenomes and genomic analysis of the Unified Human Gastrointestinal Genome (UHGG) collection, we identified ARGs regulated by invertible promoters and categorized them into three classes based on the invertase-regulating phase variation. In the human gut microbiome, ARGs regulated by invertible promoters are exclusively found in Bacteroidales species. Through genomic analysis, we observed that ARGs regulated by invertible promoters have convergently originated from ARG insertions into glycan-synthesis loci that were regulated by invertible promoters at least three times. Moreover, all three classes of invertible promoters regulating ARGs are located within integrative conjugative elements (ICEs). Therefore, horizontal transfer via ICEs could explain the wide taxonomic distribution of ARGs regulated by invertible promoters. Overall, these findings reveal that glycan-synthesis loci regulated by invertible promoters in Bacteroidales species are an important hotspot for the emergence of clinically-relevant ARGs regulated by invertible promoters.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy