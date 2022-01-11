ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Borde Poised to Assist Antigua & Barbuda Women’s National Team Ahead of Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

By Bob Roberts
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON, Ga. -- Brewton-Parker Women's Soccer Head Coach Prince Borde has been tabbed to assist the Antigua and Barbuda Senior Women's National Team ahead of the Group A matches in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the upcoming 2023 FIFA World Cup. The Technical Director of...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEP-TV 16

Terdiman's Olympic Hopes, Career End With Crash in Nations Cup Qualifier

MOOSIC, Pa. — Jayson Terdiman's entire career has been about going fast, which is exactly why stopping so suddenly is so hard. "I'm going to try to keep it together while I answer this question the best I can," Terdiman admitted in a Zoom press conference. "It's definitely been a lot of waves of emotions, a lot of overwhelming waves."
MOOSIC, PA
AFP

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ghana captain Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a "small team" as a controversial late equaliser saw Friday's Africa Cup of Nations clash between the sides finish 1-1 after title contenders Morocco secured their place in the last 16. Ayew's fine early strike had the four-time champions on course to claim their first win in Group C only for Jim Allevinah to blast in a superb 88th-minute equaliser that put Gabon on the brink of the next round but left Ghana's hopes on a knife-edge. The Black Stars were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play as midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh went down injured. "It was very small of them, but then that is how it is with small teams," Ayew said.
SOCCER
theScore

Davies to miss Canada's upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to myocarditis

Alphonso Davies won't be available for Canada's upcoming World Cup qualifiers after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis, Canada Soccer announced Friday. Bayern Munich's medical staff discovered signs of heart inflammation during a follow-up exam after Davies' bout with COVID-19. The diagnosis has forced Davies to stop training indefinitely, leaving Canada...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Team#Fifa World Cup#Antigua#Assist Antigua Barbuda#Brewton Parker#Concacaf#Abfa#The Antigua Observer
The Independent

Team GB targeting record medal haul at Beijing Winter Olympics, says Katherine Grainger

Team GB bosses have set their sights on a record haul from the Beijing Winter Olympics, with funding aimed at excelling in more sports than ever before, according to UK Sport Chair and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.A medal target of between three and seven has been set out for next month’s Games by UK Sport, with the potential to top the previous record of five medals from both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years ago.UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals...
SPORTS
houstondynamofc.com

Dash Assistant Coach Twila Kilgore (Kaufman) Will Run Upcoming U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team Training Camp

Houston Dash assistant coach Twila Kilgore (Kaufman) has been tabbed to lead the upcoming United States U-23 Women’s Youth National Team camp, U.S. Soccer announced today. The USWYNT camp will take place from Jan. 23-28 in Austin. It will run concurrently with the second half of the USWNT’s annual training camp. This is the first USWYNT training camp to take place since fall 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Is Senegal vs Guinea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

The second round of group stage fixtures are underway at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the first of those on Friday sees Senegal meet Guinea in B.This will be a meeting of the top two, after both secured 1-0 victories in their opening encounters - with two Liverpool players making a notable impact in those games.Sadio Mane netted a last-minute penalty to ensure Senegal beat Zimbabwe, while Naby Keita produced the pass to open the Malawi defence for the only goal of the match in Guinea’s victory.A victory here for either side should confirm, or close to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dubious Affair poised for Meydan return

Dubious Affair, sidelined since suffering an injury in the Northumberland Plate, is set to make her reappearance at Meydan in a fortnight with the Dubai Gold Cup, on World Cup night, her intended target. The Charlie Fellowes-trained six-year-old mare has been given plenty of time to overcome a stress fracture...
WORLD
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy