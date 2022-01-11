ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder news: Aleksej Pokusevski assigned to the Blue

By Clemente Almanza
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have assigned Aleksej Pokusevski to their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. This will be Pokusevski’s third stint with the Blue this season as part of the development plan that gives him a chance to play heavier minutes and be the focal point of the offense.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has said multiple times the Thunder and Blue run identical systems and use the same jargon, so players going back and forth would be a seamless transition.

The 20-year-old has been playing a more polished game in recent weeks with the Thunder. In 36 games this season, Pokusevski has averaged 4.6 points and four rebounds a game.

The Thunder are on the road as they play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Spun

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
NBA
