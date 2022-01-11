OKC Thunder news: Aleksej Pokusevski assigned to the Blue

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have assigned Aleksej Pokusevski to their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. This will be Pokusevski’s third stint with the Blue this season as part of the development plan that gives him a chance to play heavier minutes and be the focal point of the offense.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has said multiple times the Thunder and Blue run identical systems and use the same jargon, so players going back and forth would be a seamless transition.

The 20-year-old has been playing a more polished game in recent weeks with the Thunder. In 36 games this season, Pokusevski has averaged 4.6 points and four rebounds a game.

The Thunder are on the road as they play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.