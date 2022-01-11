Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

Huge numbers of French teachers went on strike Thursday, with the biggest teachers' union saying half of primary schools were closed as staff demand clarity from the government on coronavirus measures. Coming as France's presidential election campaign gets under way ahead of an April vote, the walkout is awkward for President Emmanuel Macron's government which has prided itself on keeping schools open to ease pressure on parents through the pandemic. Tens of thousands also took to the streets, with the interior ministry saying almost 78,000 teachers and other education workers protested nationwide, including 8,200 in Paris. While the education ministry said almost 40 percent of primary school teachers had walked out, top union Snuipp put the figure at 75 percent with one primary school in two closed for the day.

