Environment

Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president wants to add sections on climate change and environmental issues to the national school curriculum to enable...

keyt.com

alive.com

Cultivating a Climate Change Remedy

When Ashley Walsh was faced with invasive surgery to cure a condition that prevented her from digesting most foods, she did what most people wouldn’t. She ate more. She just ate differently to avoid the operating room. That included adopting an organic lifestyle, using food and supplements produced with planet-healthy values to heal her gastroparesis, a disease that paralyzes the stomach and hinders the movement of food through the digestive tract. The change in diet didn’t just cure what ailed her by sparing a procedure to remove her stomach and replace it with feeding tubes. It eventually set her on a new career path that can help heal the planet and other people too.
LONG POND, PA
hamilton.edu

Sustainability and Climate Change

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Aaron Strong recently co-authored a commentary and analysis of COP26 – the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November. The commentary, written with colleagues at Vermont Law School and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust, appears in the journal Sustainability...
CLINTON, NY
aspeninstitute.org

Federal Investments in Infrastructure and Climate Change Can Help Schools Take Action

President Biden’s agenda has a strong focus on climate change. He has constantly reiterated the need to take a whole-of-government approach to address the crisis. In November, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA)—the first step toward this vision. Policies from the law will help schools take climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
upenn.edu

Climate change and the problem with time

Season three of OMNIA’s “In These Times” podcast, titled Fear and Loathing and Science, explores scientific ideas that cause big reactions in a world full of polarization, politics, misrepresentation, and simple misunderstanding. Episode seven brings together an oceanographer, a geophysicist, and a historian to talk about the...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Klaus Iohannis
Medscape News

The Workday May Shift With Climate Change

As working during the hottest part of the day becomes increasingly infeasible in some parts of the world, work hours may need to adjust, according to a new Nature Communications study. What to know:. As temperatures rise globally, workers in the hottest locations are increasingly often forced to stop work...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

The transportation of tomorrow will address climate change

January 5, 2022 - As the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, the transportation industry will play an enormous role in efforts to reduce emissions in the face of climate change. When releasing in November the administration's long-term climate-change strategy, which presents a vision of achieving the United States' goal of net-zero emissions economywide by no later than 2050, President Biden emphasized the role of electric vehicles (EVs) in attaining that goal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Fire and climate change

I applaud the theme of Pam Mellskog’s piece, “The Land of What If,” and would like to look at it from another perspective:. What if we addressed one of the root causes of the dryness that exacerbated the Marshall fire?. What if we admitted that this was...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Serbian environmental protesters reject lithium mining plans

Environmental protesters demanding the cancelation of plans for lithium mining in western Serbia took to the streets again Saturday, blocking key roads and for the first time a border crossing. Traffic on the Balkan nation's main north-south highway was halted for more than an hour in Belgrade the capital, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one by Serbia's border with Bosnia Minor incidents have been reported with angry drivers trying to push their way through the crowds. Witnesses told N1 television that a man was injured in one incident in the western town of Sabac....
PROTESTS
dtnpf.com

Climate Change Note in CoBank Outlook

It's the time of year for predictions and speculations about how 2022 will unfold. Premier agricultural lender CoBank is part of that scene. CoBank's 2022 outlook "The Year Ahead: Forces That Will Shape the U.S. Rural Economy" was recently posted on the bank's website. The report features the usual items one expects from a big lender: global and U.S. economy issues; government concern; grain, livestock and dairy issues; and price outlooks.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum

Climate Change is an ongoing concern for both the general public and governments around the world. However, the lengths we're willing to go to make a positive impact and reduce our damage on the planet varies, with different fronts ready to accommodate a personalized agenda. In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures.
ENVIRONMENT
