Court: Bulgaria’s surveillance laws breach rights convention

Activists have taken to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which would restrict non-violent protest.Demonstrations took place in cities including London Bristol Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool Manchester, Sheffield, Plymouth on Saturday.The action came ahead of a crucial vote on the bill by peers on Monday.Protesters describe it as a draconian crackdown on the right to assembly, freedom of expression and other civil liberties.In London, many hundreds marched from Holborn to Westminster, chanting “kill the bill” and carrying placards reading...
