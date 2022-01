A man has been found with serious injuries after police and the coastguard were involved in a joint operation.Police were alerted to an incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, at about 4pm on Friday.Teams from North Berwick Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person in the Marine Road area of Dunbar, around 4pm on Friday January 7 2022.“The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.” Read More Owners ‘so thankful’ to be reunited with stolen cocker spaniel after eight yearsSecond arrest after man stabbed to death in busy roadCoveney dodges questions on lockdown-breaking champagne bash at his department

