Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Updated April 4

Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.

Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula , a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy.

Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022:

January

Procter & Gamble signed an agreement to buy Tula .

Galderma closed its previously announced acquisition of Alastin Skincare .

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has acquired Fort Mill Dermatology , following its December acquisition of Englert Dermatology.

Il Makiage ‘s parent company. Oddity, closed a $130 million funding round that values the company at $1.5 billion.

Anjac Health a& Beauty has acquired Apollo Healthcare Corp. , a Canadian personal care manufacturer that makes products for North American retailers and brands. The deal is meant to expand France-based Anjac’s international presence.

Beirsdorf AG is investing in Dermanosotic , a start-up for digital dermatological appointments.

Anne Klein has signed a long-term licensing agreement with A.P. Deauville to launch a line of bath and body care products that will be carried at department stores, specialty retailers and sold online.

Feminine care brand Hazel has raised $2.5 million from H Ventures, BAM Ventures, Springdale Ventures, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and other funds. Hazel has developed products for “leaks,” including adult incontinence, with High & Dry Briefs, Clean Slate Wipes and The Anti-Stick Stick. Cofounders Steven Cruz and Aubrey Hubbell have said they intend to approach incontinence products through the lens of fashion, rather than utility.

San Francisco Equity Partners-backed SV Labs has acquired Diversified Manufacturing Corp. , a contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products. SV Labs plans to use Diversified Manufacturing’s production facility and expertise in high-speed liquid filling to expand product offerings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mented Cosmetics has closed a $5 million Series A.

Give Back Beauty has signed a licensing deal with Tommy Hilfiger .

Boosted Commerce has acquired hair care brand FoxyBae , which sells hair products at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, as well as Target and CVS, for $32 million.

BIC, maker of ballpoint pens and lighters, has acquired Inkbox , a temporary tattoo company, for $65 million. Inkbox had $27 million in net sales for 2021. BIC CEO Gonzalve Bich said Inkbox’s products “empower individuals to be their continually-evolving, fluid selves” and that the deal will expand BIC’s offerings “in the DIY skin creative category.” Inkbox’s tattoos last one to two weeks, and the brand has collaborated with BTS, the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Rupi Kaur for special collections.

Betterware de Mexico is acquiring Jafra ‘s U.S. and Mexico operations for $255 million. Betterware, which sells homewares, said the businesses will have synergies and the deal will allow it to enter the U.S. market.

The Good Glamm Group has acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest , an Ecocert-certified beauty and personal care brand based in India. Good Glamm has plans to invested Rs. 75 crores in the company, or about $10 million, to propel future growth. Good Glamm, which raised $150 million in 2021, also has plans to enter the U.S. market in the second half of 2022.

Givaudan is buying a 48 percent stake in Nanovetores Group .

Pacifica has gotten an investment from Brentwood Associates.

February

Underlining Beauty , the parent company of Nailboo and Tatbrow, has raised a $6 million round.

Famille C, the Courtin-Clarins family holding company that also owns Clarins, has signed a deal to acquire Ilia , a clean makeup brand.

Channel Op has acquired N + B beauty, originally founded as Nicole + Brizee, for an undisclosed amount.

AS Beauty has acquired CoverFX for an undisclosed amount.

Shiseido has signed a deal to sell a majority stake in its professional hair business in the Asia Pacific region to Henkel.

Grooming brand Faculty has received investment from USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Estée Lauder Cos. has invested in U.K. brand Haeckels .

Telehealth company Ro has raised $150 million with plans to support Ro Derm, a dermatology offering. Ro is now valued at $7 billion, the company said, and the company’s dermatology products did $20 million in sales for 2021.

Mad Rabbit , a “clean and natural” tattoo skin care company, has raised $4 million from Mark Cuban, Acronym Venture Capital, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, LB Equity and Seamless Capital.

Plastic-free beauty brand Common Heir has raised $2.5 million.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. has agreed to acquire Health Wright Products LLC , which makes capsule-format supplements. The deal is meant to bring formulation and format capabilities into IFF’s Health and Biosciences business, which makes probiotics, natural extracts and botanicals.

Blueland has raised $20 million from Prelude Growth Partners with plans to launch personal care.

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla’s skin care brand Inde Wild has raised $3 million.

Sierra Sage Herbs, the maker of the Green Goo , Southern Butter and Good Goo brands, has been acquired by Australia’s Creso Pharma Ltd. Sierra’s brands are sold at CVS, Whole Foods and Target, among other retailers. The business was started in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott with their mother, Kathy Scott, and uses a proprietary lipid-infusion process meant to increase the potency of its products. The buyer, Creso Pharma, provides a range of cannabis and hemp-based products, and will expand into the U.S. with the deal.

Aria Growth Partners has made a minority investment in in the Inkey List , an affordable skin care line.

What Matters , an eco-friendly brand, has raised 4 million euros.

La Bouche Rouge has raised 10 million euros from Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation, the Chalhoub Group and BPI.

Makeup Revolution’s parent company, Revolution Beauty, has acquired BH Cosmetics out of bankruptcy for $3.9 million.

Beauty For All Industries , the parent company of Ipsy, has raised $96 million led by existing investor TPG Growth.

March

Perfect Corp. , which provides AR and AI services to many major beauty companies, has signed a deal to go public via SPAC. Perfect plans to merge with Providence Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values the company at more than $1 billion. The transaction would give Perfect with about $300 million in proceeds.

Angela Caglia Integrated Beauty has closed a funding round.

Yellow Wood Partners has acquired several sexual wellness brands , including PlusOne, Deia, Plum Beauty, Clio, PalmPerfect and Mowbie, and formed a platform called Beacon Wellness Brands.

Lanolips has received a minority investment from Point King Capital.

Better & Better , a startup that incorporates vitamins into products, has raised $4 million from Fifth Quarter Ventures and Dreamer’s Fund. The business plans to launch vitamin-infused products focused on oral and skin health.

L’Occitane has acquired Grown Alchemist , adding to its clean beauty portfolio.

Symrise has acquired fragrance houses SFA Romani and Groupe Neroli .

In Haircare has raised a seed round.

KKR has invested in beauty manufacturer KDC/One . At the same time, KDC bought Aerofil Technology .

