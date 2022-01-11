1.11.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

First-year Hawks forward Conner Schneider scored his first USHL goal last Friday. In today’s Black Hawks Minute, he talks about a key stop on his development path to junior hockey. Today’s feature is presented by Hagary Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
A pair of stinging losses were the product of the Black Hawks’ only trips to Des Moines and Dubuque this season. Waterloo visits the Buccaneers and Fighting Saints tonight and tomorrow looking for different outcomes. Waterloo’s next home game is Saturday, January 22nd versus the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Tickets...
Cam VanSickle’s first Black Hawks goal and Ray Fust’s first assist for Waterloo helped make the difference in a 3-1 win versus the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Hawks are now 2-2-0 versus the Saints this season. The Hawks visit the Lincoln Stars next Friday at 7:05 p.m.
Denver high school girls basketball coach Joe Frost recently joined The Fan to tell us about the 2nd-ranked Cyclones (12-1, 3-0). Cole Bair is Program Director and hosts 'Cole & Company' from 5-6pm weekdays on 1650 - 102.3 The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @realcolebair.
Friday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. Cedar Falls high school girls & boys basketball play-by-play voice Dave Finnegan joins with his latest analysis on the Tigers. We preview the NFL Playoffs with Logan Blackman of ‘The Logan Blackman Show’ Podcast.
Comments / 0