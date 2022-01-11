ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

1.11.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

By Waterloo Black Hawks media relations
1650thefan.com
 4 days ago

The most recent addition to the Black Hawks’ roster...

1650thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
1650thefan.com

1.13.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

First-year Hawks forward Conner Schneider scored his first USHL goal last Friday. In today’s Black Hawks Minute, he talks about a key stop on his development path to junior hockey. Today’s feature is presented by Hagary Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
NHL
1650thefan.com

1.14.21 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

A pair of stinging losses were the product of the Black Hawks’ only trips to Des Moines and Dubuque this season. Waterloo visits the Buccaneers and Fighting Saints tonight and tomorrow looking for different outcomes. Waterloo’s next home game is Saturday, January 22nd versus the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Tickets...
SPORTS
1650thefan.com

Black Hawks at Dubuque – 1.15.22

Cam VanSickle’s first Black Hawks goal and Ray Fust’s first assist for Waterloo helped make the difference in a 3-1 win versus the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Hawks are now 2-2-0 versus the Saints this season. The Hawks visit the Lincoln Stars next Friday at 7:05 p.m.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterloo Black Hawks#The Black Hawks
1650thefan.com

Denver girls basketball coach Joe Frost talks 2nd-ranked Cyclones

Denver high school girls basketball coach Joe Frost recently joined The Fan to tell us about the 2nd-ranked Cyclones (12-1, 3-0). Cole Bair is Program Director and hosts 'Cole & Company' from 5-6pm weekdays on 1650 - 102.3 The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @realcolebair.
HIGH SCHOOL
1650thefan.com

1.14.22 – Cole & Company Podcast

Friday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. Cedar Falls high school girls & boys basketball play-by-play voice Dave Finnegan joins with his latest analysis on the Tigers. We preview the NFL Playoffs with Logan Blackman of ‘The Logan Blackman Show’ Podcast.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy