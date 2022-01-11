ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andy Bell unveils new solo album Flicker, first single Something Like Love

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Bell released his solo debut ‘The View From Halfway Down’ in 2020. Andy Bell’s next solo album is called Flicker and will be released on February 11th. “When I think about Flicker, I see it as closure,” Bell says. “Most...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
udiscovermusic.com

Ryland James Reminisces On First Love With New Single ‘I Give Everything’

On his first single of the new year, platinum-selling musician Ryland James works to make sense of the all-encompassing feelings that accompany falling in love for the first time. “I Give Everything” is a smoldering pop track with production from Mike Wise that cascades around the singer’s cutting vocals.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single

Share the post "Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single" Goblin metallers Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album titled ‘The Fundamental Slimes and Humours,’ which is set to arrive on April 1st of this year (pre-order). To celebrate the record’s reveal, the gang have uploaded their new video single dubbed “This Is It,” which you can check out below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chas Cronk to release new solo album Liberty

Strawbs bassist Chas Cronk has announced that he will release a new solo album, Liberty, through US label Renaissance Records on February 11 for the vinyl version and March 4 for the CD version. You can watch a video of Cronk in conversation about the upcoming album below. "With Strawbs...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flicker
ghostcultmag.com

Vein Shares New Single “The Killing Womb” – New Album Incoming

Boston‘s Vein will release a new album This World is Going to Ruin You on March 4th, 2022. The band just shared an incredible new single “The Killing Womb” and pre-orders are live now on their Bandcamp! They also shared a video teaser you can see now!
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Rolo Tomassi Unveil Sparkly New Single, “Closer”

Rolo Tomassi continue to throw fans a variety of sounds in preview of their next album, Where Myth Becomes Memory. My pal Axl described the band’s previous two singles as “Arch Enemy by way of Chvrches,” as on-point a description as it gets. Their latest, “Closer,” is sharply more upbeat in mood, a sun-drenched, beachy day full of shimmering guitars and uplifting melodies on what otherwise seems to be shaping up as a dark album. I love this kind of variety and dynamic — I’m sure it all fits together in the grand scheme of the album sequence — and I’m slowly falling in love with Rolo Tomassi, who’d largely scooted under my radar until the past few months.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Mitski shares new single, “Love Me More”

Mitski has shared a third single, “Love Me More,” from her new album, Laurel Hell, which is out February 4 via Dead Oceans. The new track is a dramatic, synth-disco jam with a video that includes some equally dramatic choreography and even a Mitski marionette. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd Unveils Striking Cover Art for New Album ‘Dawn FM’

As expected, The Weeknd has given fans a cover art unveiling ahead of the impending release of his new album. As seen below, the Dawn FM cover art hints further at some of the overarching themes fans can expect from Abel’s latest, which marks his first new album since 2020’s After Hours.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
stereoboard.com

Sea Power Unveil New Single Green Goddess

Sea Power have released a new song. Following Folly and Two Fingers, Green Goddess is the third preview of 'Everything Was Forever', the second album from the band formerly known as British Sea Power. Discussing the surging track, vocalist- guitarist Jan Scott Wilkinson explained:. "Green Goddess was written with [guitarist]...
ROCK MUSIC
this song is sick

Bob Moses Announce New Album ‘The Silence In Between,’ Drop First Single

Bob Moses have started their next musical chapter. Today, the live electronic duo have dropped “Love Brand New,” which is the first single off of their upcoming studio album, The Silence In Between. This will be their third full-length LP, which follows their most recent 2020 project, Desire.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Weatherstate are teasing their second album with new single, 'Headstone'

Weatherstate have shared their new single, 'Headstone'. It's a track from the Weymouth band's second album ‘Never Better’, which will be out from 11th February via Rude Records. "Headstone is about trying to make something out of ourselves in the time we have here," says guitarist Callan Milward....
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Dolly Parton Announces New Album 'Run, Rose, Run', Shares First Single Big Dreams And Faded Jeans

Dolly Parton has shared details of her new album, along with a new song. Opening with acoustic guitar, Big Dreams And Faded Jeans predictably unfurls into a country bop complete with fiddle and harmonica. It serves as the first single from the 75-year-old music icon's upcoming LP, 'Run, 'Rose, Run', due out via Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Jestr Shares New Single “By Design” – New Album Incoming

Punky Alt-Rock band Jestr has released their latest single “By Design” from their upcoming album The Dead & Riches. Listen to the new song now Next Mosh:. The band comments: “Hey there folks, we are just tickled pink to present to you guys our newest little jingle and our first song of 2022, By Design. This song is very near and dear to our hearts as it was one of the very first songs written for Jestr and we hope it brings a smile to your face and your ears.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Abbath Announces New Album, Streams First Single

Abbath has announced a March 25 release date for his new album,. You can check out the first single, “Dream Cull,” via the below Francisco Munoz-directed music video. will be Abbath’s first since he got sober at the end of 2019, following a show in Argentina at which he was noticeably too intoxicated to play. He subsequently entered rehab.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Shinichi Atobe Releases New Album, 'Love Of Plastic'

It's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label. Shinichi Atobe has released a new album, Love Of Plastic. Spanning nine tracks, it's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label, with the artist and imprint having first connected for 2014's Butterfly Effect when he returned to releasing new music following a 14-year hiatus. Atobe's previous album for the label, Yes, was released in mid-2020. You can listen to lead cut 'Love Of Plastic 5' above, and check clips for all of the album's tracks via Boomkat.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Abbath unveil video for Dream Cull as taster for new album Dread Reaver

Norwegian black metal icon Abbath Doom Occulta has announced that. , his third album with his eponymous project Abbath, will be released via Seasons Of Mist on March 25. And for those who can’t wait to hear what thrills await on the follow-up to 2019’s Outstrider, the good news is that the video for the album’s first single, Dream Cull, is available to view right now.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Andy Bell – “Something Like Love”

In 2020, Ride’s Andy Bell released his first-ever solo album, The View From Halfway Down. That was a relatively compact album, but apparently it was part of a much larger process, with Bell digging back through bits of music from across the years. That process has now yielded another solo outing. This time it’s a double album called Flicker, and it’s coming out a month from today.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

Ride guitarist and songwriter ANDY BELL will release his second solo album 'Flicker' on February 11

Ride guitarist and songwriter Andy Bell announces he will release his second solo album Flicker on February 11. The single ‘Something Like Love’ has just had its first play courtesy of Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music and the album is available to pre-order on digital, CD and two gatefold double vinyl variants – silver (frosted clear vinyl with a silver obi) and Bandcamp exclusive gold (translucent ochre vinyl with a gold obi).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy