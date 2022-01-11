ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) welcome in the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 1-1) Tuesday night at 9:00 EST, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The series between the two programs is knotted up at 10, with the Cowboys winning five of the last eight meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqLvF_0dintR4b00

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 65, Oklahoma State 61

The Cowboys are coming off of a very impressive 14-point win against No. 14 Texas and are looking to continue that momentum Tuesday night in Morgantown.

With Cade Cunningham no longer in the fold, Oklahoma State has struggled on the offensive end, particularly from the perimeter where they shoot 29.4% as a team. The other big issue for them is coughing the ball up. They turn it over an average of 15.5 times per game and against a team like West Virginia who likes to play suffocating defense, that doesn't bode well for the orange and black.

This should be a low-scoring, ugly game that comes down to the final minutes. Both teams are very poor at the free throw line so having the lead late may not mean much in this one. I'll side with the Mountaineers in a well-earned, hard-fought victory.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 71 Oklahoma State 68

West Virginia has struggled in this series lately, including losing back-to-back games to Oklahoma State at home in the season finale and in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament last year.

Oklahoma State brings four of its five starters back from last season. They knocked off a top 15 Texas team at home on Saturday after losing four of its five previous games, with the only win coming in overtime over Cleveland State.

The Cowboys are led by a pair of guards, Avery Anderson III (11.6 ppg) and Bryce Williams (11.5 ppg), along with the veteran savviness of Isaac Likekele.

However, West Virginia brings in one of the best scorers in the country in Taz Sherman, who is averaging 20.4 points per game, and his counterpart, Sean McNeil, has averaged 20.3 ppg in the last three games.

An x-factor for Tuesday's matchup is WVU forward Pauly Paulicap. He only played three minutes in the last outing after seeing his minutes increase in games prior. Head coach Bob Huggins said that the two were not on the same page after the game, but it has been cleared up since then, and I suspect Paulicap may have a career night.

This game will undoubtedly be another battle, but I have the Mountaineers taking care of business at home 71-68.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Rocked by Jayhawks

Lawrence, KS - The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) put on an offensive clinic and cruised past the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) 85-59 Saturday afternoon. Scoring was at a minimum to start the game, with Kansas taking the early 6-2 lead in the first three minutes of action before Isaiah Cottrell popped the Mountaineers' first field goal with a three to cut the deficit to one.
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Jalen Bridges Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped its second Big 12 Conference game of the season after an 85-59 drubbing by the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon. West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges met with the media following the game via video teleconference. Bridges ended the day with a double double 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

The Big 12 Conference has a full slate of games featuring a top 25 matchup with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns traveling to Ames to take on the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State has started conference play 1-3 while the Longhorns are 3-1 and sit atop the standings tied with the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to do something they've yet to do in nine trips to Allen Fieldhouse - win. Despite having a lot of success against the Jayhawks inside the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins's squads over the years have failed to put one in the win column in Lawrence. Bill Self has a dominating home record of 284-15 in 17 years as the Kansas head coach, so winning in that building is not an easy feat to accomplish.
LAWRENCE, KS
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Malik Curry Kansas Postgame

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) disposed of the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) 85-59 on Saturday. Malik Curry sat down with the media via video teleconference following the loss. He recorded a team-high 23 points behind a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. You can follow us...
NBA
MountaineerMaven

Former WVU F Taj Thweatt Announces Transfer Destination

Thursday evening, former West Virginia forward Taj Thweatt announced that he will be transferring to Coastal Carolina. In nine games as a true freshman, Thweatt appeared in just nine games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. This season, he played in three of the teams 13 games and has three points on the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Likekele
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Cade Cunningham
MountaineerMaven

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/14

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their 13th win of the season on Tuesday by defeating Oklahoma State 70-60, also moving them to 2-1 in league play. Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new NCAA Tournament projection. Not only did he switch WVU's region but he also moved them up a seed line to a No. 7. With the way West Virginia's schedule lays out over the next couple of weeks, the Mountaineers have a big opportunity to soar up these projections with notable games against Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Iowa State on deck.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

According to Nicola Lupo of Sportando, former West Virginia point guard Juwan Staten signed with NBA G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics on Friday after taking a year off to obtain his master's degree at West Virginia University. Staten spent last season as a graduate assistant under the tutelage of WVU...
NBA
MountaineerMaven

WVU Aims to Make History on Saturday

A pair of 13-2 teams are set to clash on Saturday for what will be a very important Big 12 contest early in the season. West Virginia is coming off of a 70-60 win over Oklahoma State earlier this week. Meanwhile, Kansas nearly dropped its second straight conference game against Iowa State, but a missed three at the buzzer allowed the Jayhawks to hold on for a 62-61 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland State#Score Predictions#Espn2#Cowboys#Oklahoma State 61#Mountaineers
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Kansas. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules WVU vs. TCU

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced the game between West Virginia and TCU that was initially scheduled for Monday January 3 on the campus of TCU has now been has now rescheduled for Tueaday February 21 at 8:00 pm EST and will stream on ESPN+. West Virginia is 16-3...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs are here and several Mountaineers will be making a run to Super Bowl LVI for the coveted Lombardi Trophy this weekend. Cornerback Rasul Douglas is sitting home comfortably as his Green Bay Packers earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and a first round bye, while David Long Jr.'s Tennessee Titans captured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will wait for their opponent in the divisional round.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
818
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy