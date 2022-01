Gold bears are out and a break of $1,800 opens risk to the $1,780s. Bulls would argue that real rates will increase only modestly. Gold can be analysed from a bearish perspective as per the following top-down analysis. This rhymes with the hawkish signals coming from the Federal Reserve and the market expectations suggesting a March Fed funds hike is imminent. Investors have extended short positioning and sold longs with yields across the curve moved convincingly higher.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO