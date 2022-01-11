ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli PM: Omicron unstoppable but no need for ‘hysteria’

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says there’s no need to panic over the ultra-contagious omicron variant. Naftali Bennett said during a...

abc17news.com

dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
The Independent

Israeli nationalists protest against settlement evacuation

Thousands of Israeli nationalists staged a protest Thursday outside the parliament building in Jerusalem urging the government not to demolish a West Bank settlement outpost.The demonstration came a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the Homesh outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two people.The Homesh outpost is considered illegal by the Israeli government. It is the site of a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. But in recent years, settlers have re-established an...
MedicalXpress

Israeli PM says over 60s to get 4th COVID jab

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that a fourth COVID vaccine will be given to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant. "The Omicron wave is here and we must protect ourselves," Bennett told a news conference. He said the health ministry...
TheDailyBeast

Israeli Health Officials Predict Omicron Will Lead the Country to Herd Immunity

Israel’s top health official announced on Sunday that the Omicron-led surge could get the country to herd immunity. Worldwide infections, as well as rates in individual countries, continue to break records under Omicron, with an average of over a million global cases per day between Dec. 24 and 30. Israel’s Director-General of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, predicted that as cases in Israel reach record highs in the coming three weeks the country could reach “herd immunity,” but noted he would prefer it happen by “many people vaccinating” not by “means of infection.” Around 60 percent of Israel’s population is currency fully vaccinated. Israel has documented 1.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic, but could see between two to four million people getting infected over the course of January, one government advisor said.
informnny.com

Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates, the United...
Reuters

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel's carriers and...
abc17news.com

Israel says 500K have received 4th vaccine dose

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Health Ministry says more than 500,000 people have received a 4th vaccine dose. The country began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60. Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Health Ministry figures on Friday show Israel currently has some 250,000 active cases. But only 317 patients are listed as seriously ill, far fewer than during previous waves.
WGN News

Netanyahu negotiating plea deal in corruption trial

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case, a person involved in the talks said Sunday. The deal, which could be signed as early as this week, could usher Netanyahu off the Israeli political stage for years, paving the way for a leadership […]
abc17news.com

Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has refused to rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks on Thursday that he couldn’t confirm or exclude the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their activities on Russia’s doorstep. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statement as “bluster.” Russia held talks with the U.S. and NATO this week amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
