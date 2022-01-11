ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors transplant pig heart into a patient

U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into...

The Independent

Multiple Sclerosis: What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord, resulting in a wide range of symptoms that vary from person-to-person.Depending on the severity, MS can be debilitating, leading to problems with vision, balance and movement.While there is no cure, the disease can be treated and managed with various medications.The NHS estimates that there are 100,000 people with the condition in the UK. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Jack Osbourne and Selma Blair, who was diagnosed in August 2018, are also among those in the public eye who live with MS.Now, scientists have uncovered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Baltimore

Doctors Warning Parents About Spike In Child Treadmill Burn Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say they have seen an uptick in patients with burns from treadmills. “There’s been a spike in people doing home exercise, buying home exercise equipment, not going to gyms, not doing outdoor activities so I think that’s sort of looking at our data seems like that may be contributing to this problem we’re seeing,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a pediatric surgeon with the children’s center. Sarah Beckman went to the Hopkins center after her 3-year-old daughter Hazel got a burn from their treadmill in October. “She managed to get her arm wedged in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Joel Eisenberg

Medical Experts and Scientists Discover a Link Between Fast Food and Depression

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ABC News, The New York Post, MentalHealth.org, CNN.com, TheGuardian.com, Healthline.com, Dr. David L. Katz, Dr. Andrew Freeman, and Dr. Alethea Turner.
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
Lebanon-Express

With COVID-19 surging, Oregon asks residents to avoid ERs if possible

With more than 18,500 new cases of COVID-19 detected statewide since Friday, Oregon Health Authority officials are asking people to avoid hospital emergency rooms, if possible. The state is asking residents to consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues. "Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and...
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
